Jack Gavin talks Charlie Daniels, Volunteer Jam

Jack Gavin has had his share of recognition in the music industry. The Niagara Falls native and 2018 Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame inductee is perhaps best known for his stint as drummer in the Charlie Daniels Band from 1986 to 1999.
Charlie passed away on July 6, 2020, and right before he did, he called on his old friend.
“I was resting between gigs and Charlie called me. It was in the midst of the pandemic, and just to check in on me and see how I was doing. He said he came across my name on his phone and wanted to see how me and my family were doing. I hadn’t played with him for 21 years, but we always had a good relationship,” Gavin said during a phone interview last month from his home in Nashville Tennessee.
“I hadn’t spoken to him in a couple of years. He passed away the following Monday.”
On Aug. 18, the Charlie Daniels-founded music festival, Volunteer Jam, took place in Nashville. It was the 21st edition of the festival, and the first held after Daniel’s passing. The festival featured the Marshall Tucker Band, Alabama, Randy Travis, Travis Tritt, 38 Special and surviving members of the Charlie Daniels Band, including Gavin, who hadn’t performed with the band in over 20 years.
“It certainly was an honor to participate and to pay honor to Charlie at his Volunteer Jam. Charlie was about as good a man as I have ever met. He was a friend, and a father figure, Charlie was a stand-up human being.”
“The biggest thing for me was to reconnect with the Charlie Daniels Band family, and many of them are the same people from 23 years ago. They are a close family. After the show, Charlie’s widow Hazel sent me a nice thank you note. Seeing them was special, being able to perform with the band was the icing on the cake,” Gavin said.
Gavin originally landed a spot in the Charlie Daniels Band indirectly through his father.
“My dad was a teacher for 38 years and he taught a women who moved to Nashville to study the music business in college, and she interned with the Charlie Daniels Band. She asked if they could put me on the audition list, but they would only do it if I had experience playing with a national act.”
Jack had been playing with Mel McDaniel, best known for “Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On,” so he was placed on the list and given a copy of the band’s latest record and told to learn something from it. He charted out the whole record, so when they asked him what song he learned, he said he knew the whole album.
“I credit my education at Niagara County Community College and Kent State University. I found out I got the gig when they left a message on my answering machine.”
It wasn’t an easy decision for Gavin to leave the Charlie Daniels Band, but in 1999 he received an offer from another artist that was too good to pass up.
“I was offered a job as a band leader for Tracy Lawrence. I had a young daughter at the time, and it gave me an opportunity to stay home more and establish myself. You have to be versatile and be able to work in different circles to have any kind of longevity.”
“A week after Charlie died, I received a call to work with Tracy Lawrence again. I never thought I would play with CDB, or Tracy Lawrence again, but I learned you should never burn a bridge.”
Over the years Jack has performed with many national acts, including Willie Nelson, Ted Nugent and Dolly Parton. He lives in Nashville but still considers Niagara Falls his hometown.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
