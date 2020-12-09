Jazz at the Taylor holiday show goes online

One of the region's only live performances in recent months was filmed inside the empty Taylor Theater on the Kenan Center campus.
The Ed Croft Trio performed A Charlie Brown Christmas, composed by jazz great Vince Guaraldi, and the live recording will be made available to the public on Friday.
The trio features the multi-award winning Ed Croft on upright bass, Jake Malone Brancato on piano and Candice Simone Thomas on drums.
The original soundtrack, which sold more than 4 million copies, is considered one of the most beloved holiday albums ever recorded. The Ed Croft Trio performance includes story-telling by Ed Croft highlighting Guaraldi and the music of the era.
“This performance marks our 4th Jazz at the Taylor holiday show and we are excited to continue the tradition of bringing music to our community,” Kenan Center spokesman Parrish Gibbons Herzog said.
Tickets to purchase the video link are available now and can be purchased before or after Friday. A video link to the performance will be sent by email to ticket holders.
The link for the concert will be released by 4 p.m. Friday and can be used any time throughout the holiday season.
For tickets and more information, go to: www.kenancenter.org.
