Jazz at the Taylor stays virtual this month

LOCKPORT — The Kenan Center continues with Virtual Jazz at the Taylor this month with the Multi Dimensions Quartet with vocalist Alex McArthur performing jazz classics and modern expressions featuring Bobby Militello on sax and flute, George Caldwell on piano, Sabu Adeyola on bass, and John Bacon on drums.
A celebrated group of Western New York Jazz musicians performing an evening of classic jazz and original compositions. Members have performed throughout WNY and beyond with Dave Brubeck, Count Basie, Ahmad Jamal and Roswell Rudd.
Previous performances at Jazz at the Taylor, the Buffalo History Museum and Artpark have sold-out and excited audiences with compelling interpretations of jazz classics and new music. Join these masters of the art of jazz for a virtual concert in the comfort of your own home.
For $10, you will receive a link to watch and enjoy this concert in the comfort of your own home and at your convenience. The link for the concert will be released by 4 p.m. on Thursday but buyers will be able to watch the concert at any time.
More information can be found on www.kenancenter.org and Kenan Center social media.
