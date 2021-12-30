JENNINGS: 50 years strong for Styx, the Eagles

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of debut albums from two hugely popular rock bands from the 1970s, Styx and the Eagles. Both groups have been active in recent years and have tour dates scheduled for 2022.
What does it take for a rock band to reach the 50-year mark and remain active? Even though Styx and the Eagles stories have some unique characteristics, both groups have hit the milestone looking very different from the band that was on their debut albums.
Both groups have endured break-ups, reunion tours and more break-ups and lineup changes, and all the while have remained popular concert draws. Both groups also have former members touring and performing their music.
Styx formed in Chicago in 1972, and the group’s founding lineup was intact for their first five albums. In 1975, Tommy Shaw replaced John Curulewski, which created the foundation for Styx’s most successful commercial run from 1977 to 1981 when they released four consecutive multi-platinum selling records.
That lineup lasted until 1983, when the group officially parted ways and all of the primary members began to release solo projects, When the group reformed and released “Edge of the Century” in 1990, Tommy Shaw did not return, and that lineup only lasted a couple of years.
Shaw returned to Styx in 1995 and the classic lineup minus drummer John Panozzo, embarked on a massively successful reunion tour. In 1999, they released a new album that failed to chart, and when the group was ready to go out on the road, Styx founding member Dennis DeYoung was too ill to participate, so the band went on without him.
Over their 50-year recording history, Styx has had seven different lineups, and they have disbanded twice. James “J.Y.” Young is the only full-time member to have been in every single lineup, and two of the members that appeared on the first five albums have passed away.
The Eagles are one of the most popular bands in recorded history, and have maneuvered through a number of significant lineup changes. Starting out as a four-piece band, they added a fifth member within the first three years, and over their six-year run from 1972-1979, they had four different lineups.
The Eagles split up in 1980, and each of the former members had successful solo careers. In 1994 the lineup that appeared on “The Long Run” reunited to record a few new tracks and embark on a reunion tour.
That lineup remained stable until 2001 when the group fired guitarist Don Felder. Rather than replacing Felder, the official lineup became a four-piece augmented with touring musicians in the live setting.
The group remained stable until the death of Glenn Frey, which appeared to be the end of the band, but the group replaced Frey with Frey’s son and Vince Gill.
Don Henley is the only current member of the Eagles that appeared on their debut album, and like Styx, the Eagles have had one breakup, and six unique lineups, seven if you count the tour where original guitarist Bernie Leadon appeared as a guest.
It’s quite an accomplishment by both bands to be able to survive lineup changes, especially significant ones involving original singers and songwriters of major hits. Each change has to be weighed carefully, and even though some bands don’t look the same after fifty years, the music still sounds fantastic. And if you want to hear the original lineup, you can always buy the records.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
