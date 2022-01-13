JENNINGS: A different approach for Marie Osmond

It was an unexpected surprise when I received an email from Marie Osmond’s publicist offering an opportunity to interview the iconic performer in advance of her Jan. 21 show at Seneca Niagara Casino. If you came of age in the late 1970s, you likely grew up watching Marie on the popular television variety show “Donny & Marie,” and know her hit country song “Paper Roses.”
Osmond has carved out a remarkably diverse career that includes movies, Broadway shows, television appearances and books.
As she enters her sixth decade in the entertainment industry, Marie shows no outward signs of slowing down. A few months ago, she released an album entitled “Unexpected” which features Osmond backed by a full orchestra performing a diverse selection of standards and opera numbers. Fans can expect some selections from the new album, and other classics from her career,
“It’s a really fun show,” Osmond said enthusiastically, and also joked it had the “Good Housekeeping seal of approval. And in the show I am going to be doing “Meet Me in Montana” and “Paper Roses,” and there are some great video assets as well.”
“Unexpected” is a remarkable album, which debuted at number one of the Billboard charts last year. It successfully showcases Osmond’s range and diversity.. “I grew up with great mentors, they taught me never to be afraid to try anything. I spent 20 years trying to learn how to sing this material.” That includes demanding numbers like the opera masterpiece “"Nessun dorma" popularized by Luciano Pavarotti.
“I first heard that song with my dad at The Met, and it really moved me. It was the first song I chose for the album, and it's the opening track,” Osmond said.
The album is inspired by her relationship with her father. They share a birthday and when she was a young girl, they used to go to the record store on their birthday and her father would buy Marie an album.
“One of my favorites on the album, which is kind of esoteric, is ‘Song to the Moon.’ It was kind of my first ‘Little Mermaid’ song, well before Disney came out with the movie. When I first heard it, I heard it in Czech, so I did all the translation. I put it on there out of love for my dad. I did it in a lower register, kind of like Emmylou Harris with a third harmony. There is a very high harmony, that is also my voice.”
Marie eventually built up a huge vinyl record collection, but sadly, it was lost years ago.
“All of my records, including signed records, from The Beatles to Rita Coolidge, Ike and Tina Turner, all of the people I worked with over the years. All of those records burned up in my house fire. There were thousands of them.”
She has built her collection back up and is happy that vinyl records have made a comeback.
After completing a successful run of Christmas shows in December, Osmond is happy to be heading out to perform again.
“I am touring right now to make people happy again. I am all about living. Life is hard, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t dealt with something that is life-changing, but you either have to learn from it or let it destroy you. And I believe in the power of music. We can always find a common denominator in music.”
“I do believe you will leave having an understanding of six decades of my musical passion. You take people on a journey, and they will leave with a memory, and having walked away having a good time.”
Even though she still has a full schedule, Osmond plans to take some time off later this year.
“I have spent six decades performing. I started at the age of four, and so my New Year’s resolution is to spend more time having fun and less time performing. If you see a motorhome running down the road with a Harley on the back, it might be me.”
And the next time she returns to Niagara Falls, it may be as a tourist.
”I love waterfalls, so I plan on visiting again when I am not performing. One of my favorite memories is the last time I was in Niagara Falls for fun, and I took all four of my boys with me for a little mom time.”
Tickets for Marie Osmond at Seneca Niagara Casino’s Events Center on Friday, Jan. 21 start at $45 and are available through Ticketmaster. You can expect to have a good time.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.