JENNINGS: A few uplifting songs to be thankful for

This is the time of year to give thanks, and I will start by thanking all the people that read this column. It has been a labor of love and a source of joy over the last 14 years and hundreds of columns I have written. If it were not for your support over the years, this column would not exist.
Over the years, I have been able to interview many of my musical heroes from my youth and been introduced to new artists that have become some of my favorites. Music has a way of bringing people together, and through my writing I have met countless new friends and received some of the most heartfelt correspondence that has brightened many of my days.
This has been a challenging year for all of us, and I have found over the years that there are a few songs that always lift my spirit when I am feeling down, so I thought I would share a few of them that you might want to put on your Thanksgiving playlist.
We will start with “Kind & Generous” by Natalie Merchant. The song came out in spring of 1998, and it has a simple beauty that is unmatched. Merchant is the former singer of 10,000 Maniacs, whose song “These Are Days” is another wonderful song that celebrates life.
“Magic Power” by Triumph is a song that captures the spirit of what a song can do to inspire and lift a person up. The subject in the song “had a rotten day” and is waiting to hear her favorite song on the radio to lift up her spirits. Primary songwriter Rik Emmett later admitted that even though he sings about a young female, the song is autobiographical and “she” sounded better than “he.”
“Days” by the Kinks is a lesser-known ballad by the group best known for the song “Lola.” A moving ballad celebrates the lasting impact of relationships. Listeners can interpret “Days” in many ways. Even though it was never a major hit for the band, it has become a fan favorite
“Give a Little Bit” by Supertramp is a great song that Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls covered. It is an uplifting and fun song that can be played with just an acoustic guitar. The song was one of the late Princess Diana’s favorites and composer, Roger Hodgson performed a memorable version of it at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in 2007 on the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.
“I Just Want to Celebrate” by Rare Earth is an amazing song that wound up being part of major advertising campaigns in recent years. The song came out in 1971, and was the biggest hit for the Detroit-based band, and area that produced some amazing national acts including Grand Funk, whose version of “Some Kind of Wonderful,” is another great party tune.
We will close with “America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles. While many artists have performed the classic song, Ray Charles’ version is special. It is the perfect song to celebrate an American holiday.
Whatever is on your playlist, I hope all of you have a Happy Thanksgiving filled with good food, good friends and some great music.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
