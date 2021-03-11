JENNINGS: A hair band parody: 'Turn up the Night'

If you search up “The Only” by Boy Elroy on YouTube, you will discover a new song that sounds like a power ballad right out of the late 1980s. It’s a power ballad filled with all the great music clichés of the era, especially the scorching guitar solo.
Boy Elroy falls in a unique category of music acts along with Stillwater, Spinal Tap and Sexual Chocolate. The songs are real, but Boy Elroy is a fictitious band created for a film.
That film, “Turn Up the Night” began production in 2019 and is being filmed in Buffalo. Earlier this week, the film’s executive producer Rick Masi made himself available on short notice for a 45-minute conversation about the film and music in general.
“It’s about the rise and fall of an '80s hair band called Boy Elroy,“ Masi said in summarizing the film plot. “Some people get the Jetsons reference in the name. It includes all original '80s sounding music that I wrote with Kevin Sampson, and includes vocals by Ed Wyner of Nerds Gone Wild, who has the perfect voice for the material. And it also features Eric Rovner on guitar.”
The film is set in the late 1980s and the music is influenced by some of the great hair bands of the era including Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, L.A. Guns, Winger and Motley Crue.
“It was an era where there were so many cookie-cutter bands. They were all over-produced, the genre was too popular, and it became harder to tell them apart. I was a fan of that era, so I used it to tell the story.”
Like so many projects, the pandemic shut down production of “Turn Up the Night” just as it was starting. Masi called the timing of the halt “serendipitous” as it allowed them to focus on refining the film and getting the music done.
Even though Misi was too young to fully experience the era, he combined his own experiences in the music business with his knowledge of an era of music he grew up loving to develop the story.
“A large part of the story is autobiographical. I was in a group in the mid 2000’s where we were in a position to sign with a record label. I didn’t think it was good for the band’s trajectory. I was in a band that I considered a rock band, and the Jonas Brothers were big at the time, so they wanted us to focus on our pop elements, which meant changing our sound, our look, and everything,” Masi said.
“At one point do you lose your identity and you become a product. I was at a crossroads; it was everything I wanted in a way. But if I signed, would I be writing my own music? Would I control my own destiny, or would I just be part of the corporate machine?”
“Turn Up the Night” is a film with lots of original music, and a message.
“There is an idea I love exploring, it's called the golden prison. It’s where you get everything you want, but you are shackled by it. 80s hair bands not only had success, it was filled with excess.”
Misi and his team, including director Melodie Roehrig, director of photography Brandon Moran and lead actor Will Nemi, and in the midst of a second Indiegogo campaign to help fund the film. The project has over 20,000 followers on its Facebook page.
Filming locations in the area include a private residence in Lockport and parts of Niagara Falls.
As for his ultimate goal for the film, Masi half-joked that he hopes someone will “give him a check for a million dollars” to help with distribution. Even without that cool million, “Turn Up the Music” is shaping up to be a cool film.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
