JENNINGS: A 'Roundabout' chat with Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman’s scheduled performance at Babeville later this month has been postponed, but not before the former Yes keyboard wizard took time out of his schedule to conduct a phone interview to discuss his iconic solo album, “The Six Wives of Henry VIII.”
Wakeman joined Yes in 1971, replacing keyboardist Tony Kaye. Wakeman made an instant impact on the progressive rock band, appearing on “Fragile,” the album that contained “Roundabout.”
An excerpt of “Six Wives” appeared on Yes’s 1973 triple live album, “Yessongs,” introducing many fans to Wakeman’s solo work. The full “Six Wives” album was released the same year.
“Certainly in America that was the case," Wakeman said during the recent audio interview. “It was a great era in that period of the 1970s, people loved to discover new music. I was the same, when the band arrived in a town we used to go straight to Tower Records and look for things we couldn’t find in the U.K. That was how you did it. So many records were sold when a performer was coming to town or by word of mouth.”
The album was Wakeman’s second solo release, and with an incredible body of solo work that includes over 90 albums, it remains Wakeman’s most popular solo release.
The inspiration for the album came by accident.
“Back then there were no iPods or or CD or even cassette players with headphones to keep you occupied, so what you did when you went to an airport was to buy a book. You got the most interesting one you could find, and on this particular tour we were in Richmond, Virginia, and I had already been asked to make an album and I had no idea what it was going to be.”
“In Richmond the bookstore had an abysmal collection of books — it was a very small bookstand. There was a book called ‘The Private Life of Henry VII,’ and I do like my history, so I decided on that one. I started reading it on the plane and was reading about Anne Boleyn and a melody came in my head.”
These days, most artists use their phones to capture spontaneous musical concepts. Back then, Wakeman was prepared when an idea popped in his head.
“I always carry manuscript paper, so I wrote the tune down. I read a bit more and another came in my head, and then I read about Catherine Parr and I came up with this really fast bit and I wrote that down. I realized that the wives were very musical, and they were inspirational.”
The result was one of the most popular instrumental albums of the era, with a song dedicated to each of the wives.
“All of the music was written about a wife when I was reading about them. It’s kind of a surrealistic vision. I loved doing it, and it all stemmed from a book that I bought because there was nothing else to read.”
Wakeman also talked about his visits to Buffalo in the 1970s when the Moog synthesizer plant was in an old munitions factory on 2500 Walden Ave/ in Williamsville. At one point, the parking lot had a full-sized Polaris Intercontinental Ballistic Missile on full display. The building was demolished and a Walmart was built in its place.
“I used to visit Robert Moog in Buffalo, and when I was touring the plant he had no smoking signs everywhere. I said, ‘Bob, I didn’t know you were so against smoking,' ” and he said, ‘I’m not, but there is still enough gunpowder on the floor I am afraid the whole place will go up if someone lights a cigarette.’ ” Wakeman said while laughing.
Wakeman’s Babeville show will be rescheduled for sometime next year.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
