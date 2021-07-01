JENNINGS: And now for something completely different

In 1983 my father played me an album by Linda Ronstadt entitled “What’s New.” The album represented the first of her many departures from the rock music that made her famous. “What’s New” is an album filled with songs that are now classified as “pop standards,” and Ronstadt’s album paved the way for other contemporary artists to record their own album of standards.
“What’s New” introduced Ronstadt to a new fan base, and despite initial protests from her record company, the album was a massive commercial and critical success. Ronstadt followed “What’s New” with two more albums of pop standards, “Lush Life” and “For Sentimental Reasons.”
Ronstadt’s standards albums hold a special place in my heart, not only because my father became a huge fan of Ronstadt, but because of Ronstadt’s amazing vocal performance. It was no secret that Ronstadt had one of the most powerful voices in recorded music. Her versions of “Desperado” or “Blue Bayou” could move a mountain. Her treatment of pop standards was unequaled, especially from an artist known as a rock singer.
It’s been a long time since an album has moved me the same way “What’s New” did back in 1983. Then last week an album entitled “Always Like New” by Jennifer Nettles arrived. Nettles is best known as half of the country music duo Sugarland.
I’ve been a fan of Nettles work from the moment I saw her perform “Stay” at a Sugarland concert in 2008. Vocally, she can handle just about anything, and she is a remarkable performer.
The packaging of “Always Like New” is stunning, and the vinyl record is an amazing blue marbled disc. The color scheme and the look of the album are reminiscent of “What’s New” and both titles use the word “new” in their title to describe newer versions of older songs.
They also share another trait, they are both spectacular albums.
Nettles took a slightly different approach than Ronstadt, Nettles is singing Broadway showtunes. Ronstadt worked with conductor Nelson Riddle, and Nettles is working with Alex Lacamoir, who is best known for his work on “Hamilton.”
Nettles performance is breathtaking, especially on her version of “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway play “Dear Evan Hansen.”
The songs arrangements add new life to some familiar broadways standards. The album opens with Nettles unique version “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from “My Fair Lady,” and it sets the tempo for the rest of the album.
Nettles approach to the Broadway material gives many of the familiar songs new life. When she sings “Tomorrow” from “Annie” you can feel the angst along with the hope of brighter days.
Nettles solo career has proven she is willing to take chances and not stick with a formulaic approach. Sugarland has also evolved and improved with each album, even as Nettles and her partner in Sugarland, Kristian Bush have worked on outside projects.
Hopefully “Always Like New” introduces Nettles to a new audience, just like “What’s New” did for Ronstadt. The Broadway songbook is vast, and Nettles has proven she has the vocal chops and talent to make songs come to life and sound new again. “Always Like New” is a career defining album, I highly recommend it.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
