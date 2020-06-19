JENNINGS: Aretha Franklin's 2011 Falls show gets a lot of attention

“We’re just minutes away from the start of our Summer Rush Concert Series. Tonight’s performer needs no introduction, she is the Queen of Soul and about to play a sold-out performance,” former Seneca Niagara publicity manager Tony Astran said, introducing Aretha Franklin to a small group of the media before a special performance at Seneca Niagara Casino on May 28, 2011.
In the months leading up to the show Franklin’s health had become a major concern. She had canceled a number of shows the previous year and appeared at the Grammy Awards ceremony via video. Early reports were that she had surgery for pancreatic cancer the previous December. Franklin never revealed the nature of the surgery, but she did die of pancreatic cancer in 2018.
The show at Seneca Niagara was to be her first full performance since the previous October, which drew attention from the national media. Even though she wound up scheduling a show in Chicago a week before the Seneca date, the show was considered a comeback performance.
Astran had been publicity manager for a year at that point and the Franklin show presented unique challenges in terms of media coverage.
“It’s one of her first shows and the media were clamoring to get some kind of comment. They said they were interested in doing some interviews, and I lined up some major regional outlets to connect with and every single one was blown off or the communication broke down,” Astran recalled.
“After three or four of these misfiring’s, I diplomatically made the argument to her publicist that this is a big deal, I came up with the idea that they do a quick press conference right before the show. I told them I would secure the outlets and got an email 24 hours before showtime and they said they would do it.”
Astran scrambled to line up participants, and the press conference went off without a hitch about an hour before the show in the green room.
“In spite of hearing that she was a diva, she was the easiest star I ever worked with, and she was so down to earth and so sweet. One of her handlers looked at me after the press conference and said she never does that,” Astran recalled.
The show itself was inspiring and received positive reviews. Franklin was engaging and there were no signs that she was lacking stamina. But after she closed her performance with a raucous, extended version of “Freeway of Love,” Franklin did not return to play the encore that was listed on her set list because she was exhausted. The song that was slated to be performed was “Respect,” and the 2011 Seneca show was one of the very few occasions she did not perform it at one of her shows.
“One of the members of the local press got caught putting it in their review that she performed ‘Respect,’ because he looked at the set list and took off. Even though I think there were people expecting to hear that song, I don’t think anyone left disappointed.”
Franklin returned to Seneca Niagara two years later with less fanfare and did perform “Respect.” And finally, on July 12, 2014, Franklin performed for the last time in Western New York at Artpark.
This is the first in a series of columns about historic concerts in Western New York from a variety of perspectives. Is there a memorable concert you would like to read about in this column? Email Thom at thom@caroniamediagroup.com.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for the Niagara Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.