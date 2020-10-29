JENNINGS: Arlo Guthrie's travelin' days are done

Last week, folk singer Arlo Guthrie announced via social media that he was hanging up the “Gone Fishing" sign. After over 50 years on the road, Guthrie’s touring days are over. Like many artists, Guthrie put his touring plans for 2020 on hold. Rather than reschedule dates, he is calling it a career.
I first heard Arlo Guthrie back in 1982 when I was 15 years old. At the time, my musical tastes included Styx, Rush, Triumph, REO Speedwagon and Van Halen. I was using all the money I earned from my paper route to pay for record albums and concert tickets.
My older sister Kathleen was attending Cornell University and she invited me to come spend the weekend with her in Ithaca. She also invited me to an Arlo Guthrie concert.
I did not know anything about Guthrie, but when my sister told me he had performed at Woodstock, I assumed he was a rock star. Thus, I wondered what kind of cool light show, or explosions he would have at his performance.
It turned out there was no dry ice fog or lasers, it was just Arlo and his band. The kind of performance I thought at the time would be lame. Instead, it turned out to be an awakening, almost a religious experience. Guthrie shattered my expectations for live music performances that evening in 1982, and I have been a fan of his music ever since.
An Arlo Guthrie show was a special experience. I was lucky enough to catch him when he was still performing “Alice's Restaurant Massacree,” an iconic song filled with life lessons and absurdities. Guthrie shelved the song for much of his career, only performing it in anniversary years or special occasions. Many radio stations still play the 18:20 epic every Thanksgiving. I heard it for the first time that night, and to this day, I still can recite nearly every word, something I became known for when I was in high school.
Guthrie is a master storyteller. An Arlo Guthrie show was a roller coaster of emotions. There were plenty of laughs, but there were also poignant moments in his shows, my favorite was when he performed “Amazing Grace,” and told the story about what inspired John Newton to write the popular hymn. There is a version of Guthrie performing it on the live album “Precious Friend,” which he recorded with Pete Seeger.
And when Arlo performed “This Land is Your Land,” a song written by his father Woody Guthrie, you couldn’t help but smile and sing along enthusiastically. You also left with a better understanding of the song’s powerful meaning.
Arlo taught me a valuable lesson about live music. You do not need a big light show or a stack of amps to be a great live performer. You just need to be authentic.
I’ll always remember the first time I saw him back in 1982 with my sister, and I will never forget the last time I saw him, 30 years later and with my mother. It was one of the last shows she and I attended together before she passed away.
And while I will miss seeing Arlo perform live, I am happy for him but also sad for the many people that never had the chance to see him in concert.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
