LEWISTON — Artpark is hosting a stop on the inaugural Backroads Blues Festival, the brainchild of blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The Aug. 16 performance is an early stop on the tour, which features Shepherd, Buddy Guy and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. The three musicians’ ages span multiple generations: Buddy Guy is 86, Shepherd is 45 and Ingram is 23.
Shepherd and Guy have a long history together, dating back to before Shepherd burst onto the blues scene as a young guitarist.
“I have had the honor of playing with Buddy Guy since I was like 16 years old and the first time I met him I was like 13 or 14,” Shepherd recalled during a recent phone interview. “What’s incredible is the amount of energy he brings and his stage presence. I hope if I am still performing when I get to his age, I have half as much energy as he does on a nightly basis.”
Guy’s longevity is due to a number of factors. The legendary musician has earned multiple Grammy Awards, a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and many other awards, but the real key to his success is that the blues genre never goes out of style.
“Doing blues music affords you an opportunity for a long career,” Shepherd noted. “I have been doing this for over 30 years now. If you perform pop music, your sound is stuck in an era. If you are lucky, you get a second shot with reunion tours when the audience comes back around.”
The genre continues to inspire young musicians, and fans of the blues have a keen sense of the history of the genre as well. Shepherd was inspired by the late Stevie Ray Vaughn, but Stevie Ray is just one of many guitarists Shepherd found on his musical journey.
“When you hear someone that inspires you and you do your homework, you find out who inspired them. It’s unique to this genre, musicians are always willing to acknowledge their idols, and I wasn’t just inspired by Stevie, there was Billy Gibbons and Jimi Hendrix and B.B. King, and B.B. King loved T Bone Walker so I discovered him. There are a lot of roots, and I enjoyed the discovery.”
Shepherd’s festival is a way for him to bring blues musicians and fans together to celebrate the genre’s rich tradition and its variations.
“This festival is an extension of my first love, which is the love for the blues. We did a film called ‘10 Days Out: Blues from the Backroads,’ and this is the Backroads Blues Festival, which is an extension of that.”
It’s also an opportunity for Shepherd to work with younger musicians in the same way people like Buddy Guy helped Shepherd when he was a young musician.
“As time goes on, I am becoming a part of the older group of blues musicians, and there is a responsibility to help younger musicians like I was helped along the way.”
Shepherd was part of an extremely talented group of young blues guitarists to emerge in the 1990s. That group included Shepherd, Joe Bonamass and Jonny Lang. Shepherd is optimistic that young musicians will still find an audience, albeit in a different way.
“There are some people who use the blues as a launching pad, but there are many people who stick with it and make a living playing the blues. There is no shortage of extremely talented musicians, and social media has given them an opportunity to find an audience and monetize it.”
“Not that long ago, you had to get a record deal to make a living at it. There are a lot of hard-working musicians who are doing well because they are putting in the hard work,” Shepherd said.
Tickets for the Backroads Blues Festival start at $20 and are available through Ticketmaster.
