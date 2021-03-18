JENNINGS: Bad band breakups aren't the end of the road

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.