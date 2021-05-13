JENNINGS: Best of both worlds when it comes to Styx

In 2014, Dennis DeYoung and his former band Styx performed concerts in Western New York six days apart. Styx performed at Artpark on Aug. 19, and DeYoung and his band performed in North Tonawanda on Aug. 24.
Fast forward to 2021, and DeYoung and Styx will be releasing new albums one week apart. DeYoung’s “26 East, Vol. 2” comes out June 11, and Styx’s “Crash of the Crown” on June 18. DeYoung and Styx have both released singles in advance of their album releases. DeYoung’s "Isle of Misanthrope" and Styx’s “Crash of Crown” are songs that should please Styx fans. Both contain healthy doses of the classic Styx sound, especially the big choruses.
Since Dennis DeYoung’s final performance with Styx on June 9, 1999, some of the fan base has divided. In the 22 years since the split, the acrimony between DeYoung and his former bandmates has lessened, but not enough for them to resolve their differences enough to share the stage one final time.
In recent years, the 74-year-old DeYoung has expressed his desire to reunite with former Styx bandmates Tommy Shaw, James “J.Y.” Young and bassist Chuck Panozzo. Shaw and Young have been firm in their rejection of the idea of a tour, even while acknowledging DeYoung’s importance to the Styx legacy. Lawrence Gowan has been in DeYoung’s former role in Styx for 22 consecutive years, which is longer than DeYoung’s initial run with the band from the self-titled Styx debut in 1972, until “Kilroy Was Here” in 1983.
Both Styx and DeYoung perform the bulk of the Styx catalogue from the group’s commercial peak from 1977-1981, when the group had four consecutive multi-platinum selling albums in four years, “The Grand Illusion,” “Pieces pf Eight,” “Cornerstone” and “Paradise Theatre.”
The band’s initial split occurred shortly after the “Kilroy Was Here” album in 1983. That album is often cited as the reason the group split, but in retrospect, few bands have survived the pace Styx was on in their early years.
When Styx reformed in 1990, Shaw was gone, but he returned in 1996 for a successful reunion tour with the classic lineup. Sadly, founding member John Panozzo was too ill to perform with the group, and he passed away on July 16, 1996, when Styx was on the tour.
A 1999 studio album, “Brave New World” failed to resonate with the public and became one of Styx’s lowest selling albums. It was a disjointed effort, with a clear difference between the DeYoung songs and the Shaw/Young collaborations.
Since the parting of DeYoung and Styx, both of them have only released two albums of new material. The upcoming releases will be both of their third albums of new material.
So while some fans are pining for a reunion, 2021 presents a unique opportunity for Styx fans, two full albums of new material, one from Styx and one from a founding member. In an era where few classic rock era acts see the value in releasing new material, it is cause for celebration if you are a Styx fan.
And my take on whether DeYoung and Styx should reunite? As a fan of the band for over four decades, musically I think both DeYoung and Styx have benefitted. Styx has rebuilt with impressive musicians, and none of the replacements had easy shoes to fill. DeYoung’s solo shows give him the opportunity to work the room, and fans get to enjoy his great sense of humor and showmanship.
I already pre-ordered both Styx and DeYoung’s albums, on vinyl of course. I have been blessed over the years to interview DeYoung and Young, and bassist Chuck Panozzo and newer members Lawrence Gowan, Ricky Phillips and drummer extraordinaire Todd Sucherman (who released an excellent solo album last year). Every one of the interviews were amazing and created as many treasured memories as their music has over the years. Even though I have never had the opportunity to interview Tommy Shaw, I am hoping that may happen someday.
There is no need to choose sides, and while some fans would love a musical reunion, maybe I am satisfied with the fact I had the opportunity to see them multiple times, together and apart.
So while a reunion on stage would be nice, I just wish they could all get together with their wives and kids over dinner, share a few laughs, talk about the good times and maybe take some pictures. It would send a powerful message to fans, and be an excellent late career chapter for a band that has brought joy to so many fans. I couldn’t care less if they played another note of music together, it would be nice to know they were friends again on some level.
As the famous Styx song goes, “don’t let it end this way.”
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
