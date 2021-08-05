JENNINGS: Billy Joel's come a long way from the Fillmore Room

The long-awaited Billy Joel concert at Highmark Stadium takes place Saturday Aug. 14. Unlike The Rolling Stones, Joel rescheduled his Buffalo date, and the show will be the first concert at the stadium since U2 performed there on Sept. 5, 2017.
Joel was a frequent visitor to Buffalo in the early years of his career. His first performance in the area took place at UB on March 11. 1972. Joel, billed as a folk singer, performed in the Fillmore Room along with comedian Jeff Fried and a classical quintet for what was billed as a coffeehouse event. Admission was 50 cents, and that included “free peanuts and free coffee.”
Even before “The Stranger” became an international hit, Joel headlined at the old New Century Theater, and as an opening act for Jesse Colin Young and The Doobie Brothers, and later as a headliner at Kleinhan’s Music Hall.
Joel also performed at the stadium in 1994 along with Elton John on the highly successful “Face to Face” Tour. The previous year, Joel released “The River of Dreams,” which no one could have predicted at the time would be his last studio album of popular music. (Joel released a Classical music album in 2001).
Even though it has been 29 years since his last hit record, Joel amassed a huge catalog of songs and can still fill a stadium.
There are many iconic songs in the Joel catalogue. “Piano Man” became a last call sing-along at bars all over the world shortly after it came out. “Just the Way You Are” is one of the best love songs ever written, and even though the song couldn’t save Joel’s first marriage, it was a popular first wedding dance song for decades.
“You May Be Right” has been a staple in Joel’s set since it was released and is usually one of many encores along with “Big Shot.”
Then there is Joel’s last number one single, “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” While the songs melody is not one of Joel’s favorites because of its simplicity and repetitiveness, the song has endured as one of Joel’s most popular songs because of its catchy lyrics.
“We Didn’t Start the Fire” references 118 historic events and individuals from 1949-1989, the first 40 years of Joel’s life. The song grew out of a conversation Joel had with a friend of Sean Lennon’s who was 21 years old at the time and complaining that he lived in a difficult era, and told Joel he wouldn’t understand because “nothing happened in the 1950s.”
The song was a musical answer to people who think their era is the most challenging and is meant to show that there is always a major event happening during every era. Even if you look at major events since 1989, there were major terrorist acts, school shootings and wars, much like there were during the 40 years chronicled in “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” If Joel were to write a sequel chronicling the years 1989-2029 when he turns 80 years-old, the last few years would provide plenty of inspiration for the lyrics.
Even at 72 years old, Joel is one of the most engaging live performers on the road. Joel is always good for a few laughs interspersed with some great music, so if you have not seen him before, you will definitely get your money’s worth, even if they don’t provide free peanuts and coffee.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
