JENNINGS: Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr talks touring, new album

Live music returns on July 1 to Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater with a special performance by Georgia-based Blackberry Smoke. The group is on their Spirit of the South tour in support of their latest album, “You Hear Georgia.”
Like many bands, Blackberry Smoke had to learn to adjust to the challenges that the pandemic presented, and they performed a series of live-streamed shows before returning to the stage earlier this year.
“The band was ready to get back to what we do, which is travel and perform,” noted Blackberry Smoke’s frontman Charlie Starr by phone earlier this week.
“The first few shows were different and socially distanced, which was a little weird, but just playing music onstage together felt great. It’s hard to explain, but simply being together onstage with six people and hearing that big G chord ring out. It’s special.”
The group’s latest release, “You Hear Georgia,” came out last month. It’s a strong record, filled with great songs.
“We recorded it in 10 days, five days of tracking and five days of mixing and it went off to be mastered. That’s a testament to Dave Cobb’s ability as a producer, and his work ethic. We weren’t in there to waste time, and we have played together for 20 years.”
Cobb has won multiple Grammy Awards, and his production credits include Chris Stapleton’s multi-platinum selling “Traveller” album. The group sat on the album until they could tour in support of it, before finally releasing it last month.
“You Hear Georgia” successfully melds southern rock and Americana, and the influence of iconic southern rock bands like the Allman Brothers Band, the Marshall Tucker Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Throw in some Black Crowes, The Meters, Little Feat and even some Rolling Stones and you get a sense of Blackberry Smoke’s uniquely flavored brand of music.
Starr wrote the album’s title cut, “You Hear Georgia,”’ after watching a television interview conducted with a person who had a strong southern accent.
“I wondered if people heard what he was saying, or how we was saying it. That grew into the idea that some people think that people from the south are ignorant and backwards. It’s about being an underdog, and being judged. I wrote that before all of the political strife in Georgia, but people think that is what it had to do with but the song pre-dated that situation, it was just a coincidence that it speaks to that.”
Other standout tracks on “You Hear Georgia” include the rollicking “All Over the Road” and the poignant “Old Scarecrow,” which includes the lyrics, “Like an old scarecrow standin' in the sun. Day after day, his work ain't never done. I ain't ever gonna change my ways, make my stand for the rest of my days.”
“That was an image that I had in my brain. It is about a guy that has been through a lot, a simple fellow and not concerned with social media or what other people are doing. It dawned on me that I was thinking about my dad. He is my hero, he never taught me to hate, he told me to make sure you point a finger at yourself before you point it at others. He’s a good man.”
The album also features collaborations with Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes, and country music star Jamey Johnson.
Starr promises a healthy dose of the new album, along with classics from Blackberry Smoke’s career. The show will be the perfect kick start to the long anticipated return of live music to Artpark.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
