JENNINGS: Blues Traveler making first stop at Artpark

On Sunday, Blues Traveler heads to Artpark for their first performance at the venue. Formed in 1987, the group has a long history in the region.
Blues Traveler formed in Princeton, New Jersey, but moved to New York City to attend college and eventually they established a foothold in the New York City club and frat party scene. That led to a recording contract with A&M Records, who released the group’s self-titled debut album in 1990.
The album was a favorite amongst college radio stations, especially the song “But Anyway.” The group then set out to win over fans throughout the region, which led to some early shows in Western New York.
“You would get kids who had seen us at a local bar and then moved upstate and went to college and was on the frat committee or something and they would tell people about the band. That’s how the band solidified its reputation,” keyboardist Ben Wilson recalled during a recent phone interview.
The group achieved mainstream success in 1994 with their album “Four” which included the massive hit “Run-Around”. The song also won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group.
By the end of the decade, the group had amassed two Platinum or better selling albums, three Gold selling albums, they hosted a popular music festival, appeared in a major motion picture, and were one of the most popular groups on the jam band circuit. Then tragedy struck when bassist Bobby Sheehan died in August of 1999 of an overdose.
“They knew quickly that they needed to find a bass player, and they quickly decided on Tad (Kinchla). One thing Bobby had always wanted was a keyboard player, because even though there are keyboards on the studio albums, they didn’t have a keyboard player in the lineup.” Wilson said.
Tad is the brother of Blues Traveler guitarist Chan Kinchla. With the addition of Wilson on keyboards, the group, which also includes the legendary John Popper on lead vocals and harmonica, and Brendan Hill on drums, became a five-piece. The lineup has remained constant for 21 years.
“You can’t replace a guy like Bobby, he was an idiosyncratic player. He grew up with Blues Traveler and that is how he learned to play bass and that added to the group’s unique sound. Adding a keyboard player would help create a new sound and avoid the comparisons.”
Earlier this year the group released an outstanding album of blues collaborations. Titled “Traveler’s Blues” the album features guest appearances from, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Rita Wilson, Warren Haynes, John Scofield, and Keb’ Mo.
“The collaborations were secondary to our original intent, which was to create a proper blues album. We wanted the versions to be authentic. There is a lot of nuance and maturity to great blues guys. The stuff that resonates with you are the guys that play three notes and blow your mind,” Wilson said.
“We wanted to honor the tradition of the blues, which is a great American form of music that pre-dates jazz.”
As for what fans can expect to hear at a Blues Traveler show, that changes every night and Wilson lent some insight as to how the band chooses their set.
“We take turns every night, so for every five shows you have five different approaches. There was period of time we would go back to what we had played the last time we were in the area, but it became clear that while people were traveling to see the show, there were people that came once and want to see the hits.”
“We start out the night with the four or five hits and we build it around that. Typically, we have the set list before the show and go through it.”
There are other factors that go into choosing a set, but fans attending Blues Traveler’s show at Artpark will definitely be in for a great night of music when Blues Traveler hits Artpark on Sunday.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
