JENNINGS: Breaking down Artpark's concert schedule

Artpark’s 2022 music season starts in just a few weeks, and this year’s lineup is one of the largest and most diverse in recent memory. Artpark’s mission goes beyond music, but for our purposes we will take a look at some of the highlights of its 2022 concert and live music calendar.
By my count, there are 28 major music events between the Mainstage Theater and the Artpark Amphitheater. The Mainstage Theater is the older of the two venues, and partially covered. The Amphitheater is mostly outdoors-there are some covered luxury boxes.
In addition to the 28 major events, there are seven unique shows billed as “New Music in the Park.” There are some fascinating choices that are worth checking out, including Squonk Opera and Windsync. Check out Artpark’s website for descriptions of the groups.
Of the 28 major headliners, I have had the opportunity to see 14 of them, which may seem like a high number, but it is the lowest in recent memory, which underscores the fact that Artpark is making a concerted effort to expand its music offerings.
Most people probably can’t afford 28 shows, so I will offer my recommendations for this season, solely based on performers I have seen.
There are a few shows with multiple headliners that fall into the “must see” category. On July 12, Tedeschi Trucks along with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon offers a ton of value. Tedeschi Trucks always puts on a great show at Artpark, and Los Lobos is an amazing live band as well. The evening should end with a massive jam session.
On Aug. 16, the Backroads Blues Festival features Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Kenny Wayne alone is worth the price of admission but Buddy Guy is simply one of the greatest live performers of any generation, and a national treasure. The 85-year-old blues guitarist influenced multiple generations of guitarists, and if you have never seen him perform live you should not miss this opportunity.
On Aug. 23 Dispatch, O.A.R. and G.Love will be at Artpark for a spectacular triple bill. O.A.R. is one of my favorite artists to see at Artpark, and they always seem to have a great time performing there. Dispatch is another great live band. I saw them once at Artpark and fell in love with their music.
NEEDTOBREATHE will be at the Mainstage Theater on May 11. I caught them in 2011 when they opened for Taylor Swift in Toronto, and have been a fan ever since. It’s not easy sharing the stage with Swift, and the group really rose to the occasion and have carved out a great career over the last decade.
Finally, on July 2, Flogging Molly will make their long-awaited debut at Artpark. Last year Dropkick Murphys put on a stellar performance, you can expect the same from Flogging Molly. I am a huge fan of the band, and even have a dog named in their honor. Dating back to 2001, I have seen them live more than 30 times and in every type of venue you could imagine. Guitarist Dennis Casey lives in Rochester, so Western New York shows are always special for the band. They are always special for me as well because my son’s and I always attend together, and when the anniversary vinyl box set for “Swagger” came out in 2020, we all purchased a copy.
Of course there are other great shows coming to Artpark this summer that I will be previewing and acts that I am excited to see for the first time. Check out Artpark.net for the complete schedule of music and other cultural events.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
