JENNINGS: Buffalo let down by Led Zeppelin ... twice

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.