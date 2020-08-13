JENNINGS: Buffalo only got concerts from half the Beatles

The Beatles performed more than 1,400 concerts during their short time together, but the vast majority of those shows were in the band’s early years and in the U.K. The group performed in Toronto and Cleveland, but never made it to Buffalo or Western New York. The two surviving members of the Fab Four did perform in Western New York in successive years,
That made the June 24, 2014 Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band’s performance a special one. Ringo had performed in the area over the years, including stops at Darien Lake and Niagara Falls, Ont., but a stop in the Niagara region by a former Beatle was a special occasion. (The Beatles original drummer Pete Best did perform in Buffalo a few times as well).
Ringo’s show was one of the most anticipated in Artpark’s history, and it quickly sold out, but there was a time when it seemed like the show was not going to happen.
The Tuesday night Artpark series sometimes went years without any rain delays, and by 2015 there had never been a Tuesday show canceled due to rain. On the night of the Ringo Starr performance, a massive thunderstorm rolled over the venue at the scheduled start time of the performance. Fans were sent scurrying back to their cars, or to any place that offered cover.
Ringo’s typical set for the tour was around 2 hours, and Ringo and the band were scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start, about a half hour before the typical start time for a headliner. When Ringo appeared onstage shortly after 8:30 p.m., there was a massive roar of approval. He joked that the band was prepared to “play in the rain,” but that they would not let them.
Tuesday Artpark shows always ended by 10 p.m., so the delayed start could have resulted in an abbreviated performance, but Ringo was the first artist allowed to perform after 10. Ringo made good use of the added time, putting on a stellar performance closing out the night with a massive sing-along to “With a Little Help From My Friends,” and “Give Peace a Chance.”
The following year, Paul McCartney announced his first, and to-date, only performance in Buffalo. The Oct. 22,2015 show sold out quickly and became a must-see event in the area. McCartney had first performed with The Beatles in the United States in 1964, meaning that it took McCartney more than 50 years to finally perform in Buffalo.
A typical Beatles performance during their two U.S tours lasted between 30-40 minutes. McCartney’s Buffalo performance lasted nearly 3 hours and included 41 songs, with more than half of them being Beatles songs.
Sadly, Beatles fans will never get to experience a John Lennon or George Harrison concert in the Buffalo area, neither of them toured extensively as solo artists before their premature deaths. John’s son Sean has performed in Buffalo multiple times,
Ringo turned 80 years old this year and Paul is 78, but neither of the former Beatles are showing any signs of slowing down, so even though most major tours are put on hold for now, Buffalo fans may still get the chance to see a Beatle perform in their hometown.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.