Celine Dion fans were having a ball as a disc jockey spun party songs from the past few decades while they waited for the queen of adult contemporary to appear for her performance at KeyBank Center on Dec. 5. It was Dion’s first visit to Buffalo in a decade and based on the age of many of the concert attendees, this was their first time experiencing a live performance from the legendary singer.
It was this writer’s first experience seeing Celine Dion, and while I didn’t feel as out of place as I did when I attended a Drake performance a few years back in the same venue. I was in the minority as a male in a crowd that was largely female.
Unlike the Drake performance, which most of the fans were in their late teen or early twenties, Dion’s crowd included many generations of fans, which is a testament to her broad appeal, at least amongst women.
In a music industry that is male-dominated, Celine Dion stands out as one of the greatest female performers of any generation. But let’s be fair, she is one of the greatest performers of all-time, male or female.
It’s difficult to describe Celine’s performance and do it justice, but it was one of those rare performances where the synergy between the performer and the audience was almost mystical. Dion’s music lends itself to building a relationship with her crowd, the song’s messages are filled with love, encouragement and hope.
The night started with Dion singing “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” in front of a curtain that hid her band. It gave fans a chance to soak in her vocal prowess without any distractions and set the stage for what was an extraordinary evening of music.
Early hits in the set were delivered with perfection, including heartfelt renditions of “If You Asked Me To” and “The Power of Love.” If you aren’t moved when Celine sings one of her famous ballads you need to check and see if you have a pulse.
The first highlight of the evening was a powerful rendition of Australian singer John Farnham’s 1986 power ballad “You’re the Voice.” Dion spoke glowingly of being able to sing the song with Farnham in Australia last year, and she led the crowd in a massive sing-along during the “Oh-wo-wo-wo, oh-wo-wo-wo” breakdown.
Another highlight was the title cut of her current album, “Courage.” One of the challenges artists face is finding a place for new songs in a set that is filled with familiar hits. “Courage” is an amazing song, and even as good as the studio version is, hearing it live was akin to a religious experience.
The regular set ended with a mashup of pop songs including David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and Prince’s “Kiss.” Dion was in a glitzy bodysuit leading the crowd in what became a massive dance party. It showcased Dion’s versatility, and added some serious fun to her show.
The two encores were ‘My Heart Will Go On” and a gut-wrenching finale of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” just a few days before the anniversary of Lennon’s murder. “Imagine” was the perfect ending to a night of music that brought people of many generations together and was the exclamation point on a perfect evening of music.
Before seeing Celine Dion live I admired her work, but after the concert I can honestly say I felt like I was in the presence of a living legend.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
