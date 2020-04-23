“You the guy with the Van Halen tickets?” Fans of the 1982 movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ will recognize that iconic line delivered by two high school kids trying to score concert tickets from Mike Damone. After Damone quotes a price of $20 a ticket, one of the boys protests that the face value of the tickets was only $12.50. Despite their protests, the young men relent and pay the $20 apiece.
1982 was also an important year for the concert ticketing industry, it was the year Ticketmaster named Fred Rosen as CEO and the company began its ascent as the largest concert ticket retailer just as the internet was beginning to be utilized as a vehicle for ticket sales.
In the days before Ticketmaster, ticket services like Ticketron charged a small convenience fee for tickets purchased at outlets other than the box office. Most of the control of the tickets was still in the hands of venue owners, and Ticketmaster saw an opportunity to take away all the hassle from venue owners, and incorporate marketing and other services in exchange for nearly complete control of ticket sales.
Most of the real-life scalpers on the street corners were pushed out of ticket sales in favor of giant companies like StubHub and TicketsNow, a Ticketmaster subsidiary. When Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2009, placing more control of the live entertainment industry in even fewer entities.
Even though the merger resulted in some lawsuits and is likely a major reason that concert ticket prices have risen dramatically in the last decade, fans were still buying tickets right up until the cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus precautions.
Bigger is better when it comes to convenience, but with the cancellations and postponements of shows in the coming months, the downside of Ticketmaster’s arrangement has been exposed. If a show is postponed due to coronavirus, fans are having a hard time getting refunds.
That might not be a big deal if tickets cost $12.50, but there are people that have hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars tied up in concert tickets. The worst case scenario is that live concerts don’t happen until next year, combine that with individuals that have lost employment or had to close their business or take a pay cut, and you can sympathize with fans that are seeking refunds.
One can only guess how much money Ticketmaster has tied up in pre-sales, so its likely a cash flow problem, but the refund issue has also exposed another issue related to purchase protection.
Ticket buyers often have the option to purchase insurance policies that will protect the buyer if they wind up getting called into work, have a family emergency or the date of an event is changed. Hidden deep in the terms of some policies is a provision that states the policy does not pay out if there is an epidemic. That’s probably not something people consider when purchasing the policy, but it has caused some understandable frustration.
Even StubHub has had to scramble and address their refund policy and they have stopped issuing refunds. Unlike Mike Damone, StubHub built its reputation on protecting the consumer. With over 200,000 events canceled, it exposed the fact that StubHub pays the seller before the event, so they would have to seek an impossible amount of refunds from original sellers. That also negatively impacts fans trying to unload concert tickets.
There is a ton of uncertainty in the music industry right now, so it’s nearly impossible to guess what the impact of the postponements will have on the industry. The only thing that is clear is that consumers confidence has been shaken, and that could result in lower ticket prices or better consumer protection when this is all over.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
