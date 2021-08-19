JENNINGS: Dropkick Murphys ready to 'Turn Up That Dial'

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid arrive at Artpark on Sunday for a co-headlining jaunt billed as the “From Boston to Berkeley II.” The groups last toured together in 2017.
Dropkick Murphys formed in Quincy Massachusetts in 1996 and spent years touring and building a fan base with their unique blend of traditional Celtic music and punk. Bruce Springsteen is counted as one of their legions of fans and The Boss has appeared onstage and on record with them.
Dropkick’s guitarist Tim Brennan took some time out of the band’s busy schedule to discuss his career and the band’s newest album, “Turn Up That Dial,” which came out earlier this year.
Brenna’s story is a unique one, he started out selling shirts for the band before becoming a full-fledged member.
“I started out in 2003 on the Warped Tour to help the merch guy sell t-shirts. Once or twice I would get up on stage and play accordion or tin whistle. I did that for a few months and then went back to school,” Brennan recalled.
“A month after I was back in school, Ken (Casey) called and asked me if I wanted to join as a multi-instrumentalist.”
Brennan was the group’s multi-instrumentalist until 2008 when he took over lead guitar duties from his friend Marc Orrell. It was a dream come true for the young musician.
“Before I joined the band I was just a big fan. When I was around 14 years old I had an English teacher who was wicked important. I already liked Irish music but he introduced me to The Pogues and taught me how to play the tin whistle.I went and bought a tin whistle to play along with the Pogues. I had a friend whose dad played accordion, so I borrowed that, and I never thought it would mean anything.”
Brennan said his parents didn’t understand his decision to join Dropkick Murphys until they witnessed the band’s live show. The Murphys may not be a household name, but they have a huge fan base built the old-fashioned way, bringing the music to the fans.
“The band came up as hard and as fast as they did by word-of-mouth and a great fan base. That has never been lost on any of us, and we appreciate the fans. Dropkick Murphys has never been a radio band — it’s a homegrown operation.”
“Turn Up That Dial” is the group’s 10th full-length studio album, and the group has been performing a healthy selection of songs from it in recent shows.
“We had done some stuff pre-pandemic and it was clear to us by the time the album was getting finished we wanted to give the fans something fun. Even with the tour, we want to keep it light and fun,and we are having a great time playing the new music.”
One of the standout tracks is "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding,” based on an incident involving Mick Jones of The Clash.
“When we first met our producer Ted Hutt, he told us about a day when he put some pudding in a communal fridge at a recording studio in England and when he went to get it, he noticed it was gone. He noticed that the guy that was eating it was Mick Jones from The Clash. He claims he called him out on it, but we can’t verify that (laughs).”
Rancid is best known for the platinum selling 1995 album “... And Out Come the Wolves,” which contained the hit “Ruby Soho.” Rancid is one of the most important bands of the 1990s and helped bring punk music into the mainstream.
Fans attending Artpark’s show on Sunday will be getting two great bands for the price of one, on what promises to be an energetic night of music.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
