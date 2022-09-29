Which one’s Pink? Even though fans of Pink Floyd know the band gets its name from two blues musicians, Pink Anderson and Floyd Council, the group’s two surviving founding members are out on the road performing Pink Floyd material, each from a distinct era.
Nick Mason and Roger Waters are the two surviving members of the original Pink Floyd lineup, and their musician relationship predates Pink Floyd. Waters is out on his This is Not a Drill Tour, and Mason is out with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.
Mason’s group has a date at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Oct. 9, one day after Waters completes his U.S tour in Texas.
Pink Floyd’s career, like the moon, went through some distinct phases with the pinnacle being “Dark Side of the Moon,” one of the best selling records of all-time. It spent an unparalleled 962 weeks on the album charts. After “Dark Side,” the band’s direction was largely guided by Waters, and then after the group’s initial split and reformation without Waters it was guitarist David Gilmour’s band.
In addition to being a founding member of Pink Floyd, Mason holds the distinction of being the only member of Pink Floyd who appeared on all of the group’s albums. His writing contributions include co-writing credits on early Pink Floyd classics such as “Echoes”, “Careful with That Axe, Eugene” and “One of These Days.”
Waters, who heads to Europe for the next leg of his solo tour, is not performing any Pink Floyd material that pre-dates “Dark Side of the Moon,” and Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets is performing only material that Pink Floyd recorded before “Dark Side of the Moon.”
Mason’s stated intent in performing early Pink Floyd material is to expose it to a larger audience. Pink Floyd had seven albums before “Dark Side of the Moon,” and while none of them came close to reaching the popularity of “Dark Side of the Moon” or the band’s subsequent seven albums, all of the early Pink Floyd albums charted in the Top 10 in the U.K and four of them cracked the Top 100 in the United States.
The early Pink Floyd material was psychedelic, and includes songs from the group’s first two albums “Pipers at the Gates of Dawn” and “Saucerful of Secrets,” the only two records that feature Syd Barrett.
After Barrett’s departure, Waters and Gilmour took on a larger role in the band’s direction, but Mason’s and keyboardist Richard Wright’s contribution cannot be dismissed.
Mason is touring with a five-piece band that includes Guy Pratt on bass and vocals, Gary Kemp on guitars and vocals, Lee Harris on guitars and backing vocals and Dom Beken on keyboards, programming and backing vocals.
In addition to some intense musical performances, fans in attendance can expect a colorful light show to go along with the psychedelic nature of the concert. The group performs two sets and a few encores, and the shows have been receiving rave reviews, even from Waters, who guested at a show in New York City in 2018.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the Shea’s box office.
