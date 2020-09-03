JENNINGS: Falls fans saw 'Van Hagar' at its high point

The old Niagara Falls Convention Center, now incorporated in the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, hosted many memorable concerts from 1973 until its closing in 2002. Some of the acts that performed at the historic venue include a cross-section of some of the biggest names in recorded music, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and the Notorious B.I.G.
The 10,000-seat venue benefited from its location in a tourist town, and even though it was smaller than most arenas, it drew some big names that would perform multiple nights. That was the case on Labor Day weekend in 1986 when Van Halen came to town for two sold-out shows on Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30 of that year.
By 1986, Van Halen had long established themselves as one of the biggest names in rock music. Their eponymous debut in 1978 achieved diamond certification, and their 1984 release entitled “1984” was a ubiquitous hit and remains the group’s best-selling album to-date.
The success of “1984” came with increased internal squabbles. The band gets its name from guitarist Eddie Van Halen and his brother Alex, the group’s drummer, and while Eddie was recognized as a guitar god, then-lead singer David Lee Roth’s star was shining thanks to MTV.
Like many lead singers, Roth decided to record a solo album and also wanted to work on a movie, while Eddie Van Halen and the rest of his bandmates wanted to capitalize on the success of “1984.” Van Halen, one of the biggest rock bands around, was suddenly a band without a lead singer.
Rather than settle on a Roth clone, Van Halen took a huge gamble and brought on Sammy Hagar as lead vocalist. Hagar was coming off his most successful album in 1984, “V.O.A” and had also benefitted from the advent of MTV and his video for “I Can’t Drive 55.” The combination of Hagar and Van Halen spawned the unofficial name “Van Hagar,” and began a debate over which Van Halen singer is the best. In some circles that debate still remains a passionate topic.
One thing that is not up for debate, and that is that the “5150” album and tour marked a high point for Van Halen as a band. Hagar brought a fresh approach to Van Halen, even though the band didn’t need it, and the onstage chemistry between Hagar and Eddie Van Halen brought added excitement to the live shows.
Just like the song title from “5150,” Van Halen had the best of both worlds, and the set lists at the Niagara Falls shows included a couple of Hagar solo gems, Van Halen classics and a heavy dose of the “5150,” album. There was an excitement in the air that one does not find from an established rock band. Moreover, Van Halen had done what so many bands could not, they not only had a successful follow up to a massive selling album, they survived the loss of a high-profile member of the band. At least temporarily.
That two-night run in Niagara Falls takes on more meaning in retrospect. It occurred at a time when Hagar and Eddie Van Halen were the closest of friends, and the music reflected the chemistry between the two of them.
The Hagar-led lineup never captured the same magic again, and Hagar and Eddie Van Halen’s relationship began to slowly deteriorate over the next 10 years, and the quality of the studio albums and live shows reflected that. Hagar left for the first time in 1996, and Van Halen attempted a reunion with Roth that quickly imploded.
Van Halen brought on Extreme lead singer Gary Cherone to take over vocal duties, and even though Cherone could handle both the Roth and Hagar era material with ease, he couldn’t get out from behind the shadow of Roth and Hagar and left the group in 1999.
Hagar and Van Halen attempted a reunion tour, with an early stop in Buffalo on June 4, 2004, that was one of the better stops on a tour that was a disaster and marked the last time Hagar and Eddie Van Halen shared the stage in Buffalo. The one-time best friends that took over Niagara Falls for a Labor Day Weekend in 1986, haven’t spoken to each other in years.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
