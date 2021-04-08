JENNINGS: Floyd Concept bringing 'genuine experience' to Rapids

There is no shortage of Pink Floyd tribute acts, which is a testament to Pink Floyd’s massive and enduring popularity. It’s also because so few of their fans were able to see the band perform live. Their last major tour was almost 30 years ago, and even when the band was active, concert tickets were hard to come by, and dates were sparse.
This Friday, the Floyd Concept, a Floyd tribute act with deep local connections, will be performing at the Rapids Theatre. Two of the band’s members are Niagara Falls residents, guitarist/vocalist Tom Bender and drummer Dan Bird. In addition, the Floyd Concept’s musical director and sax player, Jack Prybylski, is no stranger to Niagara Falls. Prybylski is a former music teacher at Niagara Falls High School where he taught for more than 30 years. He's also a Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy nominee.
The group’s origins date back to another Western New York Pink Floyd tribute act, Hey You, co-founded by the late George Root III, who also was a founding member of The Floyd Concept. Root passed away on March 7, 2019.
“As a sax player, when George asked me to join the band I was more into horn-based bands like Chicago, Blood, Sweat and Tears and Earth Wind and Fire, so I was a late bloomer when it comes to appreciating the music of Pink Floyd,” Prybylski noted during a recent phone interview.
“After George passed and I became more involved, I regret not having been able to see them live. I have become a huge fan. The last couple of years I have spent a lot of time listening to them and appreciating all that they did.”
In addition to the aforementioned members, another Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee, Geno McManus, plays guitar and Michael, “Mr Diggs” Digaetano on keyboards, Paul Yates on bass, and guitarist Ron Locurto round out the lineup.
“We have great band chemistry; we are all on the same page as far as the approach and quality of the music. We are very particular on the details, because fans know the music. People expect the music to be faithful, and in some ways, they have higher expectations from a tribute act.”
That philosophy also applies to the visual component of the show.
“Our tagline is that you will have a ‘genuine Pink Floyd experience,’ and that means the visuals that Pink Floyd fans have come to expect, like video screens and a laser light show.”
One of the unique things about The Floyd Concept is that bass player Paul Yates was once a student of Prybylski’s at Niagara Falls High School.
“I’m not going to take credit for the great musician Paul has become, but I am really proud of everything he has accomplished as a musician. It’s very cool to see where he has progressed as a musician, and share musical ideas as more than a band director and a student.”
Of course, that doesn’t mean that Prybylski joked that he is not going to let Yates forget who is the student, and who is the teacher.
“I do keep reminding him who is the student, because when we used to go on band trips we duct taped the students' hotel room doors so they wouldn’t sneak out at night. I reminded him that when we do go on tour, I will still duct tape his door.”
Tickets for the Floyd Concept at The Rapids Theatre on Friday start at $20. Check Rapidstheatre.com for details.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.