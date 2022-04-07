JENNINGS: Foo Fighter's future without Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters recently announced the cancellation of their remaining 2022 tour dates to grieve the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly last month. The loss of a group’s drummer is misperceived as an easy hurdle for a band, that may be due to the movie “Spinal Tap” which parodied a band that went through nine drummers, many passing away under odd circumstances.
The reality is often different, and there are many well-known bands that faced the same dilemma Foo Fighters are confronting. How can you replace an integral member of a band when they pass away unexpectedly?
The most famous cases of bands that split after losing their drummer are Led Zeppelin and Rush. In both cases, the group’s drummers were considered the greatest of all-time, and thus considered irreplaceable.
In Led Zeppelin’s case, drummer John Bonham was just 32 years old when he passed away on Sept. 25, 1980, and the band had been together for 12 years, and were preparing for a major world tour. It initially wasn’t clear whether the band would find a suitable replacement or cancel the tour, and there were rumors that the band was auditioning famous drummers.
On Dec. 4, 1980, Led Zeppelin issued one of the most famous press releases in the history of rock music. It stated, “We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend, and the deep sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were.”
Led Zeppelin performed together a few more times after the death of John Bonham, and there were hopes that the group would embark on a final tour with John’s son Jason on drums. Instead, the band kept true to their word, and never fully reunited.
In Rush’s case, drummer Neil Peart died on Jan. 7, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. Peart’s last public performance with Rush was on Aug. 1, 2015 at the L.A Forum. Rush had been on their R40 tour, which was not billed as a farewell tour, but within a few years the band was already making public statements that they would no longer tour.
In addition to being Rush’s drummer, Peart was the group’s primary lyricist, so while Rush could have conceivably brought in a new drummer, they decided to honor Peart’s legacy by permanently disbanding.
Peart was Rush’s second drummer, the group’s first drummer John Rutsey only appeared on Rush’s first album, and he died in 2008.
In 2008, Hawkins and the Foo Fighters performed with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones. Hawkins sang one Led Zeppelin number and played drums on a second one. Hawkins and the Foo Fighters also performed with Rush in 2013 at Rush’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
It remains to be seen whether the Foo Fighters will continue after the death of Hawkins. Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has already been part of a band that lost a key member when Kurt Cobain of Nirvana died. Even if the Foo Fighters carry on, it will definitely not be the same.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
