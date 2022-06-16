JENNINGS: From 'The Tonight Show' to Artpark

When Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats appeared on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, they caught the attention of an artist who got their big break on American television, Sir Paul McCartney. Even though Rateliff’s appearance didn’t capture the nation’s attention with the same magnitude as The Beatles' historic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, it did propel Rateliff from Denver’s best kept secret to a national touring act.
Fallon had been singing the praises of the group’s self-titled debut album, and the performance of the lead single “S.O.B.” drew praise from McCartney, who called Fallon personally the next day to tell him how impressed he was with Rateliff.
That was back in 2015, and even with praise from Sir Paul, the resulting fame could have been short-lived, but Rateliff, who was already in his 30s, capitalized on the moment, and nearly seven years later, Rateliff & The Night Sweats are a touring powerhouse with major festival dates and sold-out shows at major venues across the country.
Rateliff and his band will perform at Artpark on Tuesday, June 28. The group is touring in support of its latest release, “The Future,” which is the group’s third studio album. Fans can expect a heavy dose of the album, which was released late last year and written during the pandemic.
The group’s sound combines soul, rhythm and blues along with a folk sensibility. Rateliff’s vocals have a hint of Bob Dylan combined with Otis Redding which is immediately infectious. Rateliff’s unbridled enthusiasm onstage combined with a sizable backing band makes for a great live performance.
Even though Rateliff built his following in Denver, his musical roots are firmly planted in Hermann, Missouri, a rural town where Rateliff grew up — he moved to Denver when he was 18 years old.
Both of his parents played instruments and Rateliff took up drums when he was just 7 years old and guitar when he was just 13, shortly after his father died. Having been raised in a Christian home, Rateliff was exposed to gospel music, and that clearly had a profound impact on his career with The Night Sweats and his solo material, which is far more subdued and introspective than “S.O.B.”
Rateliff’s music is also born out of hard work and hard times. Even as Rateliff pursued a music career and built a following in Denver, he worked as a carpenter, at a truck depot and as a gardener.
Night Sweats bassist Joseph Pope III is an important part of the band’s success. Pope and Rateliff have been friends since fourth grade and when Rateliff moved to Denver, Pope was along for the journey and the two have been together in multiple projects before The Night Sweats became a success.
When Pope was 22 years old, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and had a child on the way. Rateliff stuck with Pope, even sharing an apartment and shaving his head while Pope was undergoing cancer treatments.
Thankfully, the cancer has long been in remission, giving Pope the opportunity to enjoy the band’s success. Pope also made the news in 2020 when he painted a Covid-themed mural in Colorado.
Tickets for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Antibalas are $51.50 for general admission and are available at Artpark or through Ticketmaster.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
