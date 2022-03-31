JENNINGS: Genesis says it won’t turn it on again

Phil Collins and Genesis completed their final performance on Saturday at London’s 02 Arena. It was a fitting place for the group’s finale. Genesis formed in London about an hour south of the arena at the Charterhouse School.
While many rock bands have had multiple performances that are billed as “final” shows, Phil Collins’ health issues are well known. Collins has been unable to play drums for years, and is not able to stand for an entire performance, so he performed seated for the entire Genesis tour.
It is conceivable that Genesis could perform with another lead singer, including original singer Peter Gabriel, who attended the London show but did not appear on stage. The group also had a short stint with singer Ray Wilson in 1997.
Whatever the case, the Phil Collins era for Genesis is over. And while it may have been difficult to see Collins' health in decline, the final Genesis tour is a testament to the band’s popularity and importance, and Collins’ performances were inspirational.
When Collins assumed lead vocal duties in 1975, he stood in the long shadow of Gabriel, who departed the same year for a solo career. After trying out multiple lead singers, the group almost considered becoming an instrumental ensemble.
It was Collins, much like AC/DC lead vocalist Brian Johnson did with his band, who took the band to new commercial heights. Collins built on the Genesis legacy established by Gabriel, but he often does not get the credit he deserves for cementing that legacy.
Even when Collins decided to go solo, he was unfairly compared to Peter Gabriel, and it seemed like every time there was mention of a reunion, Gabriel’s name always seemed to come up, even when Gabriel clearly had no interest in performing with Genesis, which was evidenced by Gabriel rarely performing a Genesis song as a solo artist.
Nevertheless, Phil is not just a singer in a progressive rock band, he is a respected drummer, actor and record producer. When Led Zeppelin performed at Live Aid in 1985, it was Collins behind the kit along with another drummer. Even though Jimmy Page has criticized Collins’ performance that day, Collins did an admirable job and was the only performer at Live Aid to perform at both the London and Philadelphia shows.
Collins produced one of Eric Clapton’s best albums, and produced a hit for Howard Jones. As a drummer he had notable appearances with Robert Plant, Tommy Bolin and Philip Bailey.
The number of awards, honorary degrees and hall of fame inductions Collins has earned is staggering, Even though Collins looked frail on his final solo tour and with Genesis, he performed like a star. Fans in attendance knew they were in the presence of greatness.
As Phil quipped at Saturday’s performance, he will have to get a “real job” now. And while it’s sad to think about the ending of his career as a live performer, Phil just gave us one of the greatest victory laps in music history.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.