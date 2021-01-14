JENNINGS: Giving fans something to 'Shout' about

The Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts for their first playoff win in nearly 25 years, and the fans in attendance for the first time this season were singing a song recorded in, of all places, Indianapolis. That song is the Bills unique version of “Shout,” a song with a long history in Buffalo and in popular culture.
The original version of “Shout!” appeared in 1958. Written by The Isley Brothers, the song was inspired by an improvisation at the end of the Isley Brothers live shows. It was released as a single, and because of the song’s length, it was split into two sides of a 45 RPM record (forcing many disc jockeys to buy two copies of the song so it could be played uninterrupted).
While the version of the song that plays at the stadium is undoubtedly the most famous version in Buffalo and the surrounding region, Jimi Hendrix performed the song in Buffalo in 1965 at McVan’s when he was a member of Joey Dee and the Starlighters. A picture of Hendrix performing the song in a go-go dancer outfit is one of the few photos from Hendrix’s visit to Buffalo in 1965.
Another famous version of the song appeared in the movie “National Lampoon’s Animal House” in 1978. The fictional band Otis Day and the Knights performed the song in the movie, which has another possible Western New York connection. Many people believe Otis Day and the Knights were inspired by the Western New York-based band Wilmer & the Dukes.
The song debuted right before the 1987 season, which was a strike-shortened season with three games played with replacement players. The Bills did not make the playoffs in 1987, but did the following season, and “Shout!” captured the enthusiasm Bills fans felt during a golden era for the team.
Within a few years, it was ubiquitous in Western New York, not only at the stadium, it was popular at parties and weddings, with fans screaming the “Let’s Go Buffalo” refrain even when disc jockeys played the original version.
In 1993, The Bills temporarily changed their celebration song from “Shout!” to “Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out),” a 1962 hit by Ernie Maresca. Needless to say, fans were less than enthusiastic about the change, and one fan formed a protest group to force the Bills to bring the song back. It worked, and “Shout!” has been a staple at the stadium for generations of fans, even in years when Bills fans did not have much to shout about.
The voice behind the Buffalo Bills version is Scott Kemper. Back in 2015 a Buffalo-based reporter tracked him down, only to find out he wasn’t even aware that the song was still in use at the stadium.
When reached via email recently and asked to comment on the Bills recent success, he simply wrote, “I am excited for the Buffalo Bills! Go Bills!” It is a wonderful message because Kemper certainly has generated enough excitement for Bills fans over the years.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
