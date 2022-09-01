After two summers in a row dealing with pandemic-related concert cancellations, the summer 2022 concert season felt like things have returned to normal. Tours that had been stalled the previous two years went out on the road, and most of the major Western New York outdoor venues had full schedules.
The major highlights include three stadium shows at Highmark Stadium: Garth Brooks, Metallica, and a classic rock mega-tour that included Def Leppard and Motley Crue. Artpark presented its most diverse, and possibly the busiest, summer schedule ever, and even Seneca Niagara Casino presented a rare concert appearance from Lionel Richie.
The return of the fans is good news for the music industry, but it remains to be seen what the long-term impact will be on major tours.
According to Live Nation, the average ticket price for the top 100 tours increased from $91.86 in the first six months of 2019, to $108.30 for the first half of this year. Those are only the regular prices; resellers continue to muddy the marketplace for concert tickets, both driving up prices and, in some cases, rewarding fans with the patience to wait until the last minute to scoop up the cheap seats.
Now that a $100 plus concert ticket has become the norm, another trend is emerging, that is fans being penalized for trying to buy tickets early, when demand is usually at its highest. Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model is largely responsible for that, but another Ticketmaster program, the verified resale, is also making it harder to determine what is a fair priced ticket.
A Ticketmaster verified ticket is one that has already been purchased and listed back on the same platform. It would be the equivalent of buying a gallon of milk, leaving it at the store where you purchased it and marking up the price.
There is negligible risk to the fan that may want to attend the show, because if they do not sell the tickets at the marked-up price, they can simply attend the event.
This is another effort by Ticketmaster to capture revenue made by third party resellers. The advantage of buying a verified resale ticket is that there is no questioning the authenticity of the ticket, and the buying process is the same as if you purchase the ticket at face value.
In addition, Ticketmaster can capture additional fees on the second ticket sale after they have already collected them for the first sale. The second buyer could relist the tickets again on Ticketmaster.
That makes it trickier for consumers to get the best price, and for ultra-high demand tickets for Bruce Springsteen, you would have to have been incredibly lucky to score tickets at face value.
The model seems to be functioning as intended, but there have been occasions where fans and brokers have been stuck trying to unload tickets at deeply discounted prices. For example, tickets for the Def Leppard, Motley Crue show at the stadium were selling for under $20 the week of the show, and there were a sizable number of tickets purchased for that event that went unused.
It is impossible to predict the future of ticket prices, but they should stabilize at some point, especially as the larger drawing heritage acts discontinue touring.
What is certain is that the days of camping out at the venue the night before a major show goes on sale are gone forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.