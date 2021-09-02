JENNINGS: Gov't Mule ready to tap into Artpark's 'great vibe'

Gov’t Mule returns to Artpark on Tuesday. The four-piece band which started as a side project for Warren Haynes back in 1994, has been a frequent and favorite act at Artpark and in the region.
Like many bands, Gov’t Mule was sidelined during the pandemic and recently returned to the road for a series of dates, their longest run since 2019.
“It’s a very emotional time, we are all looking forward to getting back to work, but we also have to get ready to be away from home after having spent so much time home, “ Warren Haynes noted during a recent phone interview. “That used to come naturally, but this will be a little different.”
Each Gov’t Mule show is unique, meaning that there are always some special performances.
“The venue can have a lot to do with it, but you can have a great night anywhere when you have that unspoken synergy between the fans and the band,” Haynes said.
One of those special nights occurred the last time Gov’t Mule performed at Artpark on July 24, 2018 when they delivered a blistering abbreviated set due to a lengthy rain delay.
Despite the massive amount of shows Haynes has performed, he quickly recalled that evening’s show.
“I remember it because we were so impressed that the audience was undaunted and hung in there despite the rain, and that inspired us to want to go out and play a great show. There were periods in the night we didn’t know if we were going to get canceled.”
“There was something that just happened, and I am sure that the people could feel it. I know there were some people that couldn’t take the weather and left, but the fans that remained were such music people and they tapped into the energy of the evening. It really made for something special.”
The show was also one of the latest end times, as the band was allowed to perform past the venue’s traditional 10 p.m. curfew. Something that rarely happens at Artpark.
“We played to absolute last minute, and maybe a little longer. We were there to perform and it was frustrating not knowing what would happen, and of course nobody controls the weather. Nevertheless, those situations can create memorable evenings, and I certainly have fond memories of that show.”
Gov’t Mule has had many memorable shows at Artpark, and Haynes, who has performed at many of the best live music venues in the world was quick to say, ”Artpark has a great vibe, it’s great to look out and see people spread out on the hill, it’s very inspiring.”
Even though the group started as a side project for Haynes, it has evolved into his main focus.
“Gov’t Mule has turned into this thing where we can become creative in so many different directions and our audience encourages us to do that. The audience likes to come out and see the shows because each of them are different, so our audience is an important part of the creative process.”
Haynes, who was a longtime member of the Allman Brothers Band and has performed numerous times with offshoots of the Grateful Dead, draws inspiration from both bands in their approach to live music.
“Our philosophical approach to live music is drawn from the Allman Brothers and The Grateful Dead in that it is steeped in improvisation and in not approaching songs the same way twice. The biggest cue we took from those bands is that the ultimate goal is to play great songs and be capable of great improvisation. One without the other is not as effective as the two combined together.”
Gov’t Mule also allows all their shows to be recorded and offers professional recordings of each show to their fans.
“The fact that we allow fans to record shows and we offer our Mule Tracks through our website means that every note we play is out there somewhere. That’s good and bad, but we learned to accept that a long time ago. Once you come to terms with it, the pressure to play a certain way is gone.”
It’s been three years since Gov’t Mule has graced the stage at Artpark, but no matter how long it has been, you can always count on a special evening from Gov’t Mule at Artpark.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.