JENNINGS: Hitting all the right notes at the Super Bowl

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show drew mixed reactions because of its narrow focus on one genre and one era. With the game being held in Los Angeles, it made perfect sense for the halftime show to showcase the most popular form of music to come out of L.A,
With some exceptions, people of a certain age, who grew up during the height of hip-hop, were thrilled to see the most popular musicians from their youth getting mainstream attention. Older music fans, many of whom have witnessed hip-hop slowly replace rock music as the second most dominant genre in music after pop, were not as impressed.
There are a number of reasons why the Super Bowl Halftime Show has become so divisive, much of that can be traced back to the notorious “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004, In the years leading up to 2004, The Super Bowl Halftime Show had evolved from a benign event that featured a marching band or a group of older performers singing Broadway showtunes, to a pop music showcase.
Michael Jackson’s 1993 halftime show set the standard for pop musicians. Jackson was the first to incorporate complex production elements into the show. Jackson also had the advantage of being featured at a Super Bowl where the game was less interesting than the halftime show. The Buffalo Bills, in the third of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, were blown out 52-17 by the Dallas Cowboys.
The 2004 performance would have easily gone down in history as one of the best of all-time, if the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” hadn’t caused so much controversy. The NFL overreacted, and for years they chose safe, classic rock era artists. Younger fans were critical of choices like Paul McCartney, The Who and The Rolling Stones, all of whom came out of the British Invasion in the 1960s.
Even if you didn’t like the performance this year, hip-hop is a genre that is as American as the Super Bowl, and like rock music, it evolved from being a scary and rebellious form of music into a widely accepted and popular genre.
It may seem like it took a long time for hip-hop to be the exclusive form of music at a Super Bowl Halftime Show, but there have been a relatively small number of shows that featured only one genre, or one performer, and most of the those were in the aftermath of the “wardrobe malfunction” debacle.
The NFL also received fair criticism for the 2006 halftime show that featured The Rolling Stones. The game was held in Detroit, the home of Motown, and they had a British band performing at halftime.
It’s probably too soon to determine where this year’s show will be ranked in comparison to other halftime performances, but it was culturally significant, even if it was not universally loved.
There are still plenty of other genres that could be featured at halftime during the Super Bowl, including K-Pop, Punk, Heavy Metal, and EDM. It’s hard to predict what direction the NFL will go next year, but one thing is for certain, somebody isn’t going to like it.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
