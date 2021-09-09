JENNINGS: John Ford Coley talks Riviera Theatre, keeping bands together

On Tuesday, John Ford Coley returns to the historic Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda. Coley is best known as half of the pop rock duo England Dan and John Ford Coley. The pair had a handful of top 40 singles, including “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” “We’ll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again,” “Nights Are Forever Without You” and “Love is the Answer.”
Coley has become a regional favorite, performing in Western New York regularly over the last decade, including a few stops at The Riv, a venue where he enjoys performing.
“It’s a good venue,” Coley said during a recent phone interview. “I like it when communities utilize old venues like the Riviera. It’s a good thing for the community and it’s a good thing for us.”
Coley still records and releases new music. Like many of his contemporaries, the pandemic had a dramatic impact on his ability to perform and to sell his music.
“When I make albums, the place where I sell them most is at live concerts, and we lost 60 shows last year. People told me to try and sell the albums as a download, and I quickly realized my audience doesn’t do downloads,” Coley said.
“Technology seems to think it is always way ahead of people, and when I bought my last truck, it didn’t come with a CD player. I asked the guy who sold it to me, and he said they don’t come with them anymore, and I told him if he wanted to sell me that truck it better have a CD player in it.”
The dealership installed the CD player, and Coley bought the truck.
Even though his audience is getting older, he is always surprised how the younger generations have discovered his music via platforms like YouTube. Coley has weathered many changes in the music industry, and is thankful he still has venues like the Riviera where he is enthusiastically welcomed every time he comes to town.
“At one point I think God kissed me on the head and told me to go for it.”
It didn’t come easy for Coley. Even after scoring a hit in Japan with the song “Simone” in 1972, Coley and his musical partner England Dan Seals were released by A&M Records when the song failed to chart in the United States.
“I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” a song by a young songwriter named Parker McGee changed the duo’s fortunes and landed them a deal with Atlantic Records. The song reached number two on the Billboard charts in 1976 and started a string of hits.
“At the time we were ego-driven enough to say we originally didn’t want to do that song, Then the royalty check came in and I said to Parker McGee, ‘What else you got?' If you want to stay in the business, you’ve got to choose the best songs.”
McGee delivered another hit for the band, “Nights Are Forever Without You.”
The duo’s last major hit was a remake of Todd Rundgren’s “Love is the Answer,” originally recorded by Rundgren’s group Utopia. Coley was already a fan of Rundgren’s when record executives suggested they record the song.
“Todd Rundgren remains my favorite concert. I saw him and I was so inspired that I couldn’t wait for the show to end so I could go home and play my own guitar. Todd is a musical genius.”
Despite their success, Coley and England Dan split in 1980. Dan Seals pursued a career in country music until his death in 2009.
“Dan and I always got along. We were always reasonable, we never got into any fistfights or anything like that, but we got tired, and people got in the way. One thing I told somebody the other day was that there are some things you need to remember. Rule one, keep your wives, girlfriends, husbands and wives out of your business. Rule two, keep your ignorant wives, girlfriends and stupid husbands and boyfriends out of your business. They will break up a band quicker than anything. It’s tough enough being out on the road.”
Former Hollies vocalist Terry Sylvester was originally scheduled to open the show, but he has been replaced by Badfinger’s Joey Molland.
Tickets for the show start at $25, and are available at the Riviera’s box office and their website rivieratheatre.org.
