A few weeks ago, I was looking through some used vinyl albums at a sidewalk sale in Medina and I came upon a near mint copy of King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” LP. I was thrilled to find a copy of the rare album.
Last week the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame announced their 2022 inductees, and the list includes King Harvest founding member Ron Altbach. At one point King Harvest was based out of Olcott, where Altbach still spends the summer months, and in 2012 King Harvest held a series of popular reunion concerts in the area, including one at Olcott Beach.
There was also an iconic moment that took place at Artpark in the summer of 2012 that involved Altbach and fellow King Harvest founding member Dave “Doc” Robinson. The duo appeared onstage with Huey Lewis and the News to perform a duet of “Dancing in the Moonlight.”
I had always wondered what the connection between Lewis and King Harvest was, and with a little digging, it turned out Lewis was part of the Ithaca music scene at the same time as key members of King Harvest. Most people associate Huey Lewis with San Francisco, but it turns out Huey was once a student at Cornell University.
After making a few phone calls, and sending some texts and messages through social media, NHMHOF board member JoAnn Simon gave me contact information for Altbach. Within an hour of receiving his contact info, Ron and I had a great conversation about King Harvest, starting with how he wound up onstage with Huey Lewis in 2012.
“We were getting ready for the reunion concerts and it turned out that Huey was playing at Artpark, and you know we were all quite good friends in college. Doc was very friendly with Huey as was our guitar player Ed Tuleja. Huey didn’t have a band when we were at Cornell. I didn’t even know he was a singer; I knew he had a harmonica and he was supposed to be a good harmonica player,” Altbach recalled.
“Anyhow, I called Huey and I told him everybody’s coming up to the area when you’re playing at Artpark, and it would be really nice for Doc, because he has had a kind of up and down life, if he could just come and sit in and play ‘Dancing in the Moonlight.’”
Lewis agreed right away and invited Altbach to join them onstage. It was a magical moment.
“To put it in perspective five months later, Doc was no longer alive, so those were his final months.”
Altbach’s resume goes beyond King Harvest. He was also part of the Beach Boys touring band, and co-wrote the Beach Boys song “Lady Lynda ” with Al Jardin.
“I was at Al Jardin’s place in 1975 or 1976 and he said we should write a song together and I had this idea of using a Bach chorale as a theme. We had a huge hit with that song in England but it was never released (as a single) in the United States.”
“Later, I went backstage at a Paul McCartney concert when his wife Linda was still alive and when he heard I co-wrote “Lady Lynda” and you know we didn’t write it about McCartney’s wife, it was about Al Jardin’s wife (at the time). But Paul just started singing it. I mean that was pretty cool!”
In addition to Altbach, Gary Baker, Michael Civisca, Chris Tedesco, Pete Zito, Sr., The Thurman Brothers Band, The Veltones Band, Marva Frails, Charles Reedy and Lawrence Ghougasian are being inducted. The Lifetime Music Support Award will be presented to Lee Wallace during the ceremony as well.
The induction ceremony is planned for Nov. 17 at the Rapids Theater.
