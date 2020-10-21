JENNINGS: Let's 'Never Say Goodbye' to Bon Jovi

My father despised Walter O'Malley. When my dad was alive, he would use some colorful terms to describe O’Malley. You might be wondering what O’Malley did to stir up such hatred in my father’s heart, well the short answer is that he moved my dad’s beloved Brooklyn Dodgers to Los Angeles.
Other sports team owners have been reviled by fans after moving sports franchises. And one person was reviled even before he had the opportunity to buy a franchise. That was Jon Bon Jovi.
I don’t need to recount the events of 2014, and to be honest I never understood why Bon Jovi was vilified to the extent that he was, especially since he was part of one of many groups vying for the Bills.
And the group that was propped up to discredit and scare Bon Jovi and his partners away from the purchase deserves no credit, because Bon Jovi and his partners still wound up putting in a competitive bid. It appears that Bon Jovi was not scared away; he was simply outbid by the Pegulas.
Last week, Bon Jovi’s Buffalo Bills fiasco reared its ugly head again when Bon Jovi was quoted in a national magazine as saying he had “knocked” Buffalo off the map and would never return to the city.
Truth be told, I am not a huge Bon Jovi fan, my wife is though. I took her to a Bon Jovi show in Toronto in 2013, and I really enjoyed it. Jon Bon Jovi is a great musician, I knew all of the songs and you can tell he loves and respects his fans.
As if that were not enough, by all accounts he is good dude. He is married to his high school sweetheart, and he gives tons of money to charity.
Bon Jovi is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the group has won a Grammy, and a whole pile of industry awards. Jon Bon Jovi is also in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
I get that people can be passionate about their sports teams, which is why I shared the story about my dad. I don’t get why Buffalo fans have not come to terms with the fact that Bon Jovi and his music were unfairly targeted. And he never moved the team
Even some regional musicians have piled on, which is perplexing. After all, would we all stop listening to the Beatles if McCartney tried to buy the Buffalo Bills? What about if Mick Jagger tried to buy them? Would we have “Rolling Stones-free zones” at local bars?
Buffalo is not just a great sports town, it’s a great music town. Instead of continuing to vilify Bon Jovi, Buffalo should instead show why it earned the moniker “the city of good neighbors.”
I’ve seen a lot of disdain on social media about Bon Jovi’s dismissal of Buffalo. The reality is that it reflects poorly on the city, not on Bon Jovi. Instead of piling on, we should be reaching out to him and beginning the healing process.
Even if you were never a fan of his music, you can’t blame Bon Jovi for feeling some spite toward the city of Buffalo. He was not only attacked on a personal level, but there were also unnecessary attacks on his music.
And if he needs a place to perform, he will always be welcome in my neighborhood.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
