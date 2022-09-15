The 1970s produced some of the greatest double live albums of all time, and no list of the greatest live albums would be complete without Little Feat’s 1977 release “Waiting for Columbus.”
On Sept. 27, Little Feat will be performing “Waiting for Columbus” in its entirety at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center. The tour, which marks the 45th anniversary of the iconic album’s original release, has been receiving universally positive reviews, and features all of the surviving members of the 1977 lineup, including founding member and keyboardist Bill Payne.
Founded in 1969, by Payne and guitarist Lowell George, Little Feat enjoyed modest success and had a few Gold certified albums (500,000 sold), but it wasn’t until “Waiting for Columbus” that they had a platinum selling album (1 million units sold).
“The first time I heard it was in the studio. When it went from ‘Join the Band’ into ‘Fat Man in the Bathtub,’ the hair on my arm stood up and I realized it was something incredible,” Payne noted during a recent phone interview. ”You could feel the energy from the opening riff, I was transported.”
“A lot of our studio albums were good, but they never captured us at our best, so we were lucky to have the tapes rolling to capture those shows.”
The band recorded multiple shows at the Rainbow Theatre in London, and Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C. At that stage of their career the band already had a reputation as a great live band, and fans were exchanging bootleg recordings of Little Feat’s shows.
Even though “Waiting for Columbus” is a special album, it was a good representation of all of the band’s live performances during the era.
“When people write about ‘Waiting for Columbus’ as it being the epitome of our sound, they missed the point. We were always a great live band. The bootlegs were out there and I remember when we were doing ‘Hoy-Hoy’ that I asked for them to put a bootleg version of ‘The Fan,’ because I felt like it was about time we made some money on those recordings.”
In addition to Little Feat, the Tower of Power horn section guests on a number of the songs, including “Spanish Moon” and “Dixie Chicken.”
“It gave a real power to the record. (TOP sax player) Lenny Pickett’s solos combined with our rhythm section, it was insanity in the best way shape and form. I don’t remember exactly how it came together for the live shows, but they had recorded with us in the studio for years,” Payne said.
Not long after the album’s release, creative tensions split the band up, and in 1979 Lowell George died of a heart attack, just hours after a solo performance at the Lisner Auditorium, the same venue where the bulk of “Waiting for Columbus” was recorded.
Little Feat’s surviving members reformed in 1987, and released the popular “Let it Roll” album, the first without Lowell George.
The band has been active ever since with a few lineup changes along the way, and the loss of two members of the 1977 lineup, drummer Richie Hayward, who passed away in 2010, and guitarist Paul Barrere, who died in 2019.
“I wrote a 10,000-word essay about Richie. I have worked with some great drummers, but Richie was special, not just because of his ability, but because of his personality. He was the kind of guy who at the end of the show would always ask how he did. It was that kind of humility that made Richie an even better player,” Payne said.
“It took us eight years to get past the death of Lowell, and then it was hard when we lost Richie and hard when we lost Paul. Those things can weigh on you, and I want to make sure we aren’t hurting the legacy of the band. One has to realize you are not going to please everyone. I understand some people don’t like change, but artists need to be able to adapt and keep on creating.”
As for why Little Feat chose to perform “Waiting for Columbus” now, Payne noted, “People have been asking us to play the album in its entirety for years, but it just didn’t appeal to me. The pandemic changed that, and I thought it was time. You are always going up against yourself, and I felt that way when we recorded ‘Let it Roll.’”
Tickets for the show, including VIP package options, are available at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center box office or online at buffalostatepac.org
