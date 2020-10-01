JENNINGS: Nearing a tragic anniversary — and what could have been

If it were a normal year, there would have been a number of musical celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of John Lennon’s birth on Friday, Oct. 9. Lennon was the first Beatle to die, and his death in 1980 ended any hope of a full Beatles reunion.
Forty years ago, Lennon was on the brink of a comeback after a five-year hiatus. His son Sean was born on John Lennon’s 35th birthday, Oct. 9, 1975, and Lennon devoted his time to raising his son from 1975 to 1980.
In the summer of 1980 Lennon began recording an album with his wife Yoko Ono in New York City. Lennon waited to see if the sessions produced any decent material before seeking a record deal. He eventually signed with Geffen Records and in October of 1980 he released the first single from the “Double Fantasy” album entitled "(Just Like) Starting Over.” The single reached the Top 10 shortly after it was released and hit number one on the Billboard Charts the week after Lennon’s murder on Dec. 8, 1980.
It’s hard to separate Lennon’s life from his tragic death. Most people who were alive on Dec. 8, 1980 remember where they were when they heard about Lennon’s murder. It was a tragic day because Lennon was “starting over” in 1980 after a tumultuous decade following the breakup of The Beatles.
Lennon was the first Beatle to go solo with the single “Give Peace a Chance” in 1969. A year later every member of the Beatles released solo projects and the band announced that it had officially broken up.
Lennon’s solo career produced some iconic songs, including “Imagine” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” but his solo work never reached the same type of commercial success as his work with the Beatles. Some of his early avant-garde albums with Yoko Ono didn’t even break the top 100 on the Billboard charts.
“Double Fantasy” had some of Lennon’s best solo work on it. The albums tracks alternate between John and Yoko, and the Yoko material seemed a bit out of place at the time, but in many ways Yoko was way ahead of her time musically. One has to respect John for splitting the tracks with his wife, who stuck by him during some tumultuous years in the 1970s.
Even though the Beatles split was acrimonious and heavily litigated, the Beatles were all coming to a point in their careers where they had established themselves as solo artists. The “mania” had subsided, even though the Beatles still had a massive fan base in 1980.
One can speculate whether the Beatles would have reunited if Lennon had lived even another decade. The group had turned down some lucrative offers in the 1970s, so money was not a motivating factor. It’s likely a reunion would have occurred at a major concert event like Live Aid in 1985, an event that Paul McCartney closed out, or maybe an anniversary of the Beatles appearance on Ed Sullivan.
We can imagine what kind of career Lennon might have had, but we will never know where it would have led musically. Thankfully we can still celebrate his amazing work with the Beatles, and his shortened solo career.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
