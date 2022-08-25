Guitarist Pat Travers is no stranger to Western New York. During the height of the arena rock era, Pat was a frequent visitor to the region, notably sharing the bill with AC/DC during the Bon Scott era in the 1970s in Buffalo.
Travers will be performing an intimate show at The Stage in Williamsville on Aug. 31, along with Lips Turn Blue. Travers and Lips Turn Blue both have new albums out this year. Lips Turn Blue, formerly known as D-Drive, released a self-titled album, and Travers recently released “'The Art of Time Travel,” which is one of the best albums of his career.
Like many of his contemporaries, Travers made effective use of the downtime during the pandemic and wrote and recorded all the tracks for the record.
“We had lost all of our shows so that became my sole focus,” Travers said during a recent phone interview. “The title track sums it up, you have to be present in the moment and not worry about things but still be able to look back at your past mistakes and not beat yourself up over it.”
“I got into the living in the here and now and mindfulness. It sounds corny, but it works. I also study Okinawan Karate, which I have for 17 years.”
The album’s sound is a throwback to the height of Travers' career when songs like “Snortin’ Whiskey” and “Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)” were frequently played on rock radio stations, and includes “Ronnie,” a track dedicated to the late Ronnie Montrose.
Travers' current band includes David Pastorius on bass and Alex Petrosky on drums. David is the nephew of the late legendary bass player Jaco Pastorius. David performed as part of Carl Palmer’s band at Artpark in 2019.
“David didn’t know his uncle, he actually learned about him after watching a documentary,” Travers said.
Fans can expect to hear all the classics along with the new songs. Travers said they could “perform all of them, but we are limiting it to about three per show.”
One of the highlights of Travers’ live show is the call and response for “Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights).” The song appeared on his “Live! Go for What You Know” album in 1979 and has been a concert staple ever since.
Travers happily recalled the origin of the song and when audiences originally joined in on the chorus.
“My Uncle Hank gave me my first guitar when I was 12 years old, and every summer there was a festival that came to town, and my uncle had a store that provided all the backline. I helped load and set up and I heard this group called King Biscuit Boy doing the song, and eight years later when I was short a song, I decided to do that one.”
“So, we were playing it in our set and one night we were in Newcastle (England) at a big venue, and we were opening for Tony McPhee and the Groundhogs, and we saw everyone in the front playing air guitar. I don’t know whose idea it was, but afterwards we made the cardboard cutouts of my guitar.”
“I had forgotten about them when someone asked me what to do with them, and I decided to get three people out of the audience to play air guitar, and I would get audience response to see who won. One night I decided to try and see if they would answer ‘Boom Boom’ and they did.”
The rest is history.
