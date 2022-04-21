JENNINGS: Remembering Gary "Jonesie" Jones

Western New York lost a legendary performer this week. Gary "Jonesie" Jones passed away on Monday. Gary headed Jonesie and The Cruisers for as long as anyone can remember, and he was a perennial favorite at festivals and bars in the region for decades.
On Saturday I was speaking to a mutual friend about Jonesie. I have always felt a personal connection to him because when I pitched the idea of a weekly music column to the editors of the Lockport Union Sun and Journal back in 2010, I needed a starting point.
That first column ran on Oct. 25, 2010, the headline read, “Jonesie: Still cruisin'.” Thanks to the internet, the column is easily found.
Up to that point I had been covering the now defunct Lockport Concert Series, and was looking for a steady creative outlet for my music writing. Jonesie was the logical starting point, and the timing was perfect because Jonesie and The Cruisers were getting ready to release a new album.
By 2010 Jonesie had a firm foothold on the local music scene, he was already an icon whose music had touched generations of fans in the region and beyond. As I chatted with the band in 2010 for the feature piece, longtime keyboardist Gary Withey joked that when someone saw him wearing a Jonesie t-shirt, they asked if Jonesie was still alive.
Jonesie had a good laugh, and offered one of my favorite quotes from a musician. “Fortunately we are still drawing large crowds in Lockport, whether or not they are coming to see if I am alive or not I don’t know, but I appreciate the support we get from the Lockport community. We enjoy doing this and I think the reason it works is that we aren’t a bunch of guys who are full of themselves, we are out there having a good time.”
They always seemed to have a good time, and that was infectious. Groups like Jonesie and The Cruisers leave an indelible mark on a local music scene. They aren’t some larger than life machine that people pay extraordinary sums to have a two minute meet and greet, they are the kind of guys that have a beer at the bar with their fans between sets.
For years after that column ran, Jonesie thanked me. It still is a source of pride for me, and as I reflected back to October of 2010, I wondered how many weekly columns I had written since then, and this week’s column is number 600.
There is a sadness that comes with that milestone, but also a realization that Jonesie had a great run, and a life that touched many lives and created indelible memories.
Jonesie was a rock star in every sense of the word. You don’t have to fill stadiums, or even tour the country in a fancy bus to have a major impact on people’s lives. Jonesie will be missed and he has created a void in the Western New York music scene that will be impossible to fill, and he will never be forgotten.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.