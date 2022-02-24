JENNINGS: Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band makes its return

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band has made Buffalo a stop on their tours for many years. The three-piece band has traversed the country since 2006, performing in clubs and other venues building a fanbase one show at a time with their unique and energetic live shows that combine blues, country, rockabilly and even a hint of punk. They return to The Tralf on Saturday, March 5.
The group’s most recent album, “Dance Songs For Hard Times,” came out last year was born out of a real series of challenges that emerged in early 2019, including the hospitalization of Breezy Peyton, the Reverend’s wife and the groups washboard player, Peyton broke his thumb, and then the pandemic shut down live music.
“It was a pretty dark period, “ Reverend Peyton recalled during a recent phone interview. “I was kind of like a turtle for a while and retreated into my shell and was creating songs for myself, and this record was born from that, because I didn't know what else to do.”
“It ended up being the best record we ever made. It was born from fear and struggle," he added. "The toughest part for me was that Breezy was sick and not getting well, and everything we worked for our whole lives was ground to a halt. A month turned into a year and the music industry felt like a can that got kicked down the road.”
There was a time when the main purpose of a live performance was to promote a new record, but that has flipped, and most bands release records to bring fans to the live show. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band built their reputation from relentless touring. Some years they performed 300 shows, so when they couldn’t perform, they had to make some adjustments.
“It forced us to work harder, we set up livestream capability with multi-cams and multi-tracks, and we can do that forever now. When people look back they have a tendency to look back and filter out the bad memories, so I found the silver lining,” Peyton said.
For most bands, live-streaming was a logical alternative to touring, but Peyton lives in a small rural town in Indiana that did not have access to high-speed internet.
“At the beginning of the pandemic we had to drive to the local library and sit in the parking lot to get emails, and it was filled with kids getting their emails.”
Thankfully, the area received internet not long after the beginning of the pandemic, and the group was back doing what they do best, performing for fans, albeit from their home instead of in an actual venue.
The group’s sound is born out of the unique talents of each player. Reverend Peyton is able to play the bass line on guitar with his thumb, and is a prolific lead and slide player. His wife Breezy plays the washboard, and drummer Max Senteney does the rest.
“Breezy is a rhythmic genius. In 2019 we recorded the Elmore James song ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ with Dom Flemons and the legendary Steve "The Colonel" Cropper and Scot Sutherland on bass at Sun Studios. It was awesome hanging out with Steve Cropper, and at the end of the session he told me she was the best washboard player he had ever worked with, and it made me smile.”
At one point during the session, Cropper stopped the music and told everyone in the studio to play the rhythm “like she’s playing it.”
“A lot of times people think playing a washboard is easy, but she does it without any ego. The rhythm section is what gives the music its feel. A lot of times she is doing what a rhythm guitar might do, there are times she fills the spaces and other times she drives the whole ship.”
The group is not only excited to be back on the road, they are excited to be back in Buffalo.
“The Tralf is one of our favorite places to play. We heard that it was almost closed, but now it appears they are open and doing very well, which makes us happy”
General admission tickets for Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band start at $19 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
