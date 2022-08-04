Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Sammy Hagar’s recording debut as the lead singer of Montrose, and later this year The Red Rocker turns 75 years old. Hagar is an author, an entrepreneur, and Rock Hall of Fame inductee, but most importantly he is simply one of the best live performers of any generation.
Hagar brings his band The Circle, which features Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, to the outdoor stage at Seneca Allegany Casino on Saturday. It is the first date on his “Crazy Times” tour, named for the album and song of the same name.
Produced by Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb, Hagar and the Circle recorded “Crazy Times” in Nashville last year. Cobb is best known for his work with country and Americana music artists Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell.
“We talked a few years ago about doing it and I thought he was a country guy too. He told me he grew up on ‘Standing Hampton,’ ‘Three Lock Box’ and Van Halen,” Hagar recalled during a phone interview earlier this week.
“Standing Hampton” was Hagar’s first solo record for Geffen Records and fans consider it his commercial breakthrough because of songs like “There’s Only One Way to Rock” and “Heavy Metal.” It came out in 1982 and was followed a year later by “Three Lock Box” and a few years later Hagar joined Van Halen as their lead singer for the “5150” record.
“He told me that the Hagar music was the stuff he liked, he just happened to have some success with country artists. Cobb is a guitarist, he played on every single song, his influence is all over the record. He wanted to hear Sammy sing the way he remembered Sammy, so he is an important part of this record. I loved working with the guy.”
The full record drops on September 30th, and fans can expect to hear the title track when The Circle performs at Seneca Allegany, along with Hagar-era Van Halen songs, Led Zeppelin songs and the best of Sammy’s solo career. Bassist Michael Anthony will also handle lead vocals on a song from Van Halen’s pre-Hagar era.
Hagar was not an overnight success. He was 10 years into a solo career before he became a major headliner. During his years with Capital Records, he opened for many artists, and played to smaller venues.
“I have always been trying to prove something, and right now I want to prove I still got it,” he said. “I can afford to do more things now because of my finances, I never blew my money.”
One of the turning points in Hagar’s life came in 1969, when he lived in Rochester. He got a taste for Nick Tahou’s Garbage Plates and Abbott’s Custard, but more importantly he learned a valuable life lesson.
“That part of my life, I worked really hard. I got there by Greyhound bus. I had a newlywed bride who was pregnant, and my mom and stepdad kicked me out and told me to cut my hair and get a real job. So, my wife’s father sent us a bus ticket, and we rode for three days to Rochester, and I had a big guitar amp and a trunk full of stuff,” Hagar recalled.
“When I got to Rochester, my life changed. I picked up garbage in the morning and worked in a print shop at night, and if they asked me to work nights or weekends I always said yes. When I had the time, I was in a band with Herb Gross, and I would lug my guitar amp up the stairs to rehearse. That part of my life was a real lesson to me, that with hard work, and whatever it takes, I can do it.”
While Hagar’s band in Rochester never took off, when he returned to California, he worked that much harder at his craft, and eventually landed the spot with Montrose.
“After the Rochester experience, I never fell down again. God bless my former father-in-law Chester Berardi for getting me a van that served me well. I never looked back.”
Hagar has had many successful business ventures, but few people realize that he also has a chartable foundation called The Hagar Family Foundation, which helps food pantries and covers children’s medical costs.
As for the current show, Hagar has a lot of material to draw from, and an incredible backing band. He notes enthusiastically that fans can “Expect a couple of hours of great music and prepare to have a great time.”
