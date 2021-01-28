If you attended a concert at Artpark over the past few years, you probably have seen Dave Wedekindt. At 6-foot-5 he is hard to miss in the crowd on a Tuesday night, and unless you know who Dave is, you probably don’t realize it is his mission to bring you to Artpark.
Artpark recently announced that Wedekindt, who came to Artpark after nearly 20 years at UB Center of the Arts, has been promoted from director of marketing and sales to vice president of concerts and marketing. With over two decades entrenched in the Western New York concert scene, Dave is the perfect person to help Artpark evolve, even as the music industry approaches another summer concert season filled with uncertainty.
Ask anyone that has worked with him, and they will tell you he is one of the nicest and most knowledgeable people you will meet. He’s also more than just a marketing executive, he is a huge fan of live music, and his current position combines a love of music, with a keen business sense.
“I play tenor sax,” Dave noted during a recent phone interview. “When I went to Fredonia and joined the jazz ensemble, I spent just as much time in the business school as I did in Mason Hall, the music building. I realized that I wanted to combine my love of music with my business training, because I wasn’t going to have a career playing saxophone.”
What followed was internships with the Buffalo Philharmonic, Rockwell Hall, and Chautauqua Institution, which led to an internship at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and his first full-time job at Shea’s followed by a full-time position at UB.
It was at UB he became involved in marketing and programming from 1998-2018, just shy of 20 years. If you saw a live performance at the UB Center for the Arts during that time, Dave probably had a hand in it.
“As a music fan, I got to help select who we were going to bring in and help build an identity. We found our niche with jam bands and improvisational-based musicians. It was there I started getting into researching the act, booking the act and putting tickets on sale. ”
In 2018 Dave came over to Artpark as the director of marketing, and that led to his recent promotion to VP of concerts and marketing.
“I got to know (Artpark Executive Director) Sonia (Clark) when I was still with UB and doing some freelance PR work for Artpark. Since I have come here, I love it, I feel like I am exactly where I need to be.”
Dave started at Artpark at a time when the concert landscape was changing, and that came with some unique challenges, even before the pandemic impacted the live music industry.
“We can’t recycle acts like we used to, even though that might make some people happy. We need to bring in new people, and we do that with our programming. That will still include those core classic rock artists, and some newer acts, and some things that are not mainstream. We want to diversify, and still satisfy the base.”
Even though a portion of Dave’s job includes promoting concerts, his role as VP of marketing also includes educating the public about Artpark’s other offerings.
“My job is to convince people that there are six other days of the week at Artpark. We want people to expect the unexpected. That’s the exciting thing about Artpark, we can have an event for two people, or 10,000 people.”
Under Clark’s leadership, there has been a concerted effort to put the “Art” back in Artpark, and this past summer Dave noted they also put the “park” back in Artpark.
“With the pandemic, people took the opportunity to explore the park and appreciate its beauty, when you walk through the park when there are not thousands of people here for a concert, it’s a beautiful experience.”
Dave noted that “it’s all about balance,” and as Artpark enters another uncertain summer concert season, you can rest assured that if you attend a show at Artpark this summer, you will see Dave in the crowd enjoying the music with the rest of us.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
