JENNINGS: Super Bowl acts — the show within the game

The Weeknd headlines this weekend’s Super Bowl halftime show. The Canadian-born singer-songwriter continues the tradition of securing a popular music artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. It’s a tradition that dates back to the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl run in the 1990s.
For the first 24 Super Bowls, the halftime show was an afterthought that featured marching bands or a performance from a not-for-profit performing arts group known as Up with People. Halftime was seen as a chance to run to the rest room, grab another drink and take a break from the game.
Super Bowl XXV marked the first appearance of the Buffalo Bills in the big game, but it was also the first time a contemporary music artist headlined the halftime show. While most football fans remember the “wide right” miss that ended the game, New Kids on the Block’s historic halftime performance has been largely forgotten.
New Kids performance itself wasn’t bad, and it contained many of the elements that contemporary artists used in later years, including a massive set and large stage. The performance appears to be lip synced, but New Kids on the Block were known for their tight choreography, and that was on full display.
There are many reasons the New Kids don’t typically get the credit they deserve for being the first contemporary act to headline a halftime show. Whitney Houston’s stirring rendition of the national anthem wound up being the musical moment most people remember. Houston’s rendition came at a time when the United States was in the early days of the first war in Iraq, and the heightened sense of patriotism helped propel her version to the top of the music charts when Houston released it as single a week after the Super Bowl.
The War in Iraq dominated the news cycle, and most of the New Kids on the Block set was not even aired live because ABC cut away for an update on the war and a halftime press conference from President George H. Bush.
The halftime show that is often cited as the one that ushered in the era of the spectacular show, came two years later when Michael Jackson headlined in 1993 at Super Bowl XXVII. Thankfully, most people remember Jackson’s groundbreaking performance, because unlike Super Bowl XXV, which was a memorable and close game, Super Bowl XVII was a blowout, which featured nine turnovers by the Bills, an early exit by Jim Kelly due to injury and a 52-17 win by the Dallas Cowboys.
Jackson’s performance not only increased viewership for the halftime show, it remains the highest-rated halftime show in NFL history. Jackson was the biggest name in music back in 1993, and even though he was not at the height of his popularity, he was still hugely popular.
Productions continued to get bigger and bigger each year, and it was Michael’s sister Janet who had the most memorable halftime performance in 2004 at Super Bowl XXXVIII, when her wardrobe “malfunctioned.”
That ushered in a series of safer performances from classic rock artists, including Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and The Who. Prince appeared during the same era, and his performance is still considered the greatest of all-time by many list makers.
The Weeknd will join an exclusive list of halftime performers, and we will have to wait and see where it will rank amongst the other performances. And since the halftime show and commercials are usually worth watching, the best time to go to the bathroom or the fridge is usually during the game.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
