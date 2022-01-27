JENNINGS: Taking the stage with Marie Osmond

My wife Tracy and I arrived at the Seneca Niagara Casino on Friday night and headed straight to the will call window to pick up our tickets to Marie Osmond’s performance. I had interviewed Marie by phone, and she graciously invited us to be her guest and come backstage after the show to say hello.
Over the years I have had the opportunity to interview many music legends by phone, but the in-person meetings are fairly rare, and usually consist of a quick handshake and a few pictures.
As for tickets, I usually don’t know where I will be sitting until I arrive. Most of the time if I am covering a show at the Seneca Niagara Events Center, my tickets are near the back of the venue. That can be frustrating, because the last few rows at Seneca are usually the place where the talkers congregate, and nothing can ruin a show quite like two people talking at full-volume during a performance.
After the attendant handed me two post-show passes, the tickets arrived on my phone, and they were in the front row. Needless to say, I was ecstatic that I was going to be sitting so close to the stage. There were two ladies sitting to my right, who were an absolute delight to speak with before the show. And when Marie arrived onstage, everyone in the area was attentive. The night was off to a great start.
At one point in the show a gentleman named Steve stood up and said he wanted to sing a song to Marie. I found the exchange a little odd, but Marie was clearly very comfortable chatting with people in the crowd. Instead, she walked toward the side of the stage where my wife and I were sitting and pointed in my direction and asked if she knew me.
At first, I thought she was speaking to someone behind me, but after I mentioned I had interviewed her by phone, she said she had done some “snooping” online and found my picture. Then the unthinkable happened, she invited me onstage.
“I thought it would be fun to bring the newspaper guy onstage,” she told the crowd. I stood next to her nervously, and after some banter she told me we were going to sing a duet. For a moment the world stood still and I thought to myself, “Am I really about to sing onstage with Marie Osmond?”
The singing part didn’t scare me, but anyone who has ever been in a band with me knows I have a terrible time remembering lyrics. I've even messed up the National Anthem because of my lyrical uncertainty, so the prospect of singing a song i didn’t know was a bit terrifying. Thankfully, Marie said, “I will sing first and then you just repeat after me.”
The song turned out to be “Crazy,” a classic country song written by Willie Nelson and made famous by Patsy Cline. I am a huge Patsy Cline fan, but I was so nervous that even after singing the duet, my wife had to tell me the title of the song the following day, even though the word “Crazy” is said in nearly every verse.
After the show Marie and her best friend and manager Darla Sperry along with Rochester native Daniel Emmet, and her nephew David Osmond hosted Tracy and I backstage. Emmet is a former "America’s Got Talent" contestant with an ethereal operatic voice, and Marie’s nephew David is an inspirational singer whose personal story is worth seeking out, as is his music. Emmet and David Osmond were featured in the show.
It wasn’t like any other meeting I had ever experienced, there was just a lot of joy and great energy in the room. People have asked me if Marie was as “down to Earth” as her public persona, and she simply struck me as someone who has a zest for life and a love of people that is even more infectious in person.
It was one of the “craziest” experiences of my life.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
