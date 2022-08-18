This week marked the 53rd anniversary of the first Woodstock Music Festival. From Aug. 15-18, 1969, 32 acts performed at the event which took place in Bethel, N.Y. The event’s cultural significance often overshadows the musical performances, and subsequent attempts at capturing the magic of that first Woodstock have been disastrous.
Five decades later, nine of the acts that appeared at Woodstock are still actively performing in some capacity. Two of them, The Grateful Dead and Creedence Clearwater Revival, have primary members still performing; The Grateful Dead has one under the moniker Dead and Company and another under Phil and Friends; and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty is touring and singing CCR hits.
Memories of the original festival are kept alive in part by a fantastic museum located at the original site, which also has a concert venue. There are a number of theories as to why Woodstock stood out, especially since it was a logistical nightmare, but there is no question that the decision to film the event provided us with an unparalleled historical document.
The original festival not only had one of the greatest lineups of any festival in history, it was also a case study in how, even in the worst of circumstances, people can come together and make something beautiful happen.
While not all the performances were stellar, Jimi Hendrix’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner” was an iconic moment in music history. Even without saying a word, Hendrix’s version sent a clear political message that resonated with his generation.
Two subsequent attempts to capitalize on the Woodstock brand were miserable failures. The Woodstock ‘94 event was hampered by rain and gate crashers much like the original event, but it lacked the spirit and sense of community of its predecessor.
Woodstock ‘99 was affected by a different type of weather, oppressive heat. Held at a decommissioned military base, Woodstock ‘99 inspired a recently released documentary titled “Trainwreck: Woodstock '99.”
The original Woodstock film is largely credited with solidifying Woodstock’s legacy, and shows the festival in a largely positive light. “Trainwreck: Woodstock '99” is on the opposite end of the spectrum, and is a dark and disturbing look at the 1999 gathering that ended with mass looting and out of control fires.
Unlike the original Woodstock, the Woodstock ‘99 musical performances were almost completely overshadowed by the crowd's bad behavior. Even some New York State Troopers got caught up in the moment; 10 of them were suspended or demoted for posing with topless women, or having nude women clean their police car. At the end of the festival, about 500 troopers had to don riot gear to clear out the crowd.
An attempt to organize Woodstock 50 reached its final stages before investors pulled out, after the lineup had been announced, and organizers were forced to cancel it after they attempted multiple venue changes.
While there may never be another Woodstock, multi-day music festivals are becoming more common and much better managed. Coachella held its first festival a few months after Woodstock ‘99 and has grown into one of the best festivals in the world.
In 1969 the nation was arguably just as polarized as it is today, but Woodstock created a moment of unity that we may never experience again, even though we could really use it.
