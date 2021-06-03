JENNINGS: Tim Reynolds' ready to get emotional

On Thursday June 10, longtime Dave Matthews collaborator Tim Reynolds will be in town to perform an acoustic set at Samuel’s Grande Manor. The versatile guitarist is scheduled to perform an acoustic set, drawing from his solo career, and possibly a few cover songs.
The short run of acoustic shows will be the first time Reynolds has performed for a live audience, aside from a one-off show near his hometown, since the pandemic shut down live music.
“I am psyched that shows are coming back,” Reynolds noted during a phone interview last week. “First I got used to doing nothing, then I got used to doing the social media thing and that became my job. Since it was something I had never done before, I felt like I was really busy.”
Reynolds has been busy recording short video performances, and revisiting all of his back catalogue. Reynolds lives in a quiet residential area in Florida, where he is able to spend time preparing for his upcoming solo acoustic tour and the Dave Matthews Band tour that begins at the end of July.
Like many of his contemporaries, this is the longest time in many years Reynolds has been off the road, and he expects that all of the shows will be emotional experiences for both him and the fans in attendance.
“Sometimes when I rehearse, I get really emotional, because it’s like your soul, you religion, your life, it’s everything. It’s been hard to not be able to perform in front of people. It could be overwhelming, we might all cry like babies, including me!” Reynolds said with a laugh.
And while he has enjoyed some aspects of recording songs on his phone and posting them for his fans, Reynolds said, “I am just happy I will be able to play in front of a real audience and not for my phone, obsessing over all of the mistakes I made.”
As far as what fans can expect from the acoustic performance, “My plan for this tour, because I learned all of my old material the last year, I am drawing from all of those and a few cover songs. I have a better understanding and appreciation of the material because of the last year, and I can elaborate or improvise more because of it.”
“I’ve been going to different places with them, that doesn’t mean it will all be improvised, but each night you can adjust and do some things a little differently. It’s fun to deconstruct parts of songs, I am excited to get on stage and play.”
In addition to his solo work, Reynolds is known for his work with TR3, a trio that pre-dates his tenure with Dave Matthews. Tim also performs occasionally with Matthews as a duo.
Last year the Dave Matthews Band led the fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but did not get selected for induction. Reynolds took it in stride.
“I think it’s cool to be recognized, and I am glad there is a place for artists to be honored, and when Dave Matthews band was nominated, we led the fan vote, which was nice. But when you have been performing forever, it just makes you feel old. And I don’t have time to feel old,” Tim said jokingly.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
