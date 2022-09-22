A western New York based musician ignited an age-old debate on social media last week, cover bands versus bands that perform original music. The debate also applies to solo artists and can include the influx of tribute bands in recent years.
It’s a timely topic considering that one of the most popular bands to come out of the region, The Goo Goo Dolls, will be headlining KeyBank Center this Saturday. The Goos’ trajectory to international stardom began when they were a cover band that played bars in the Buffalo area, eventually evolving to a band that performed original music. Even the Goo Goo Dolls struggled to find an audience for their original material, and at one point the group was closer to disbanding than they were to achieving mass commercial success.
There are many schools of thought on the subject, and over the years I have known many talented musicians that strike a balance between the two, performing in a cover or tribute band to pay the bills, and performing original music as a creative outlet.
One of the first local bands I followed was a group from Rochester called Delroy Rebop. Back in 1981 when I first started working for them as a roadie, they performed three sets of music on a typical night, mostly covers with a few originals strategically placed in between. Within a year they had one full set of originals and a year after that they were doing mostly originals. Personally, I thought they were a great band, but sadly they split up after making some demo recordings, and most of the members left the music scene altogether.
There were a bunch of cover bands in the music scene back in the 1980s, and many of them are still performing. While there will always be a place for original music in a local music scene, cover bands have an easier time finding work, especially paying gigs.
Moreover, most bands begin their career as cover bands, and some never evolve into performing original material, but ultimately a band, or solo artist, simply needs to be good at what they do to find an audience, and even then, there is an element of luck that goes along with the hard work.
Tribute acts have even more pressure because they are measured against the original artists. There is no shortage of Beatles or Pink Floyd tributes out there, and I have seen a multitude of them and have yet to find one that didn’t do the music justice.
And of course, there are artists like Linda Ronstadt, who performed amazing interpretations of songs made popular by other artists, and The Grateful Dead, who performed their own renditions of cover songs throughout their storied career.
There is no concrete answer to which is better, an original artist or a cover artist, especially since music preferences are subjective. Nevertheless, an artist must balance the needs of the audience while still nurturing their own creative impulses.
Forgoing cover songs could result in the artist never finding an audience, but if they are satisfied creatively then that may not matter.
I have no personal preference; I have seen cover bands like Nerds Gone Wild and found them just as entertaining as any artist that performs originals, and that is because they know how to connect with an audience.
So, while some people have strong opinions on which type of band is better, the reality is that whether a band or solo artist performs covers or originals, they should do what makes them happy — and if they find an audience along the way, they should consider it as a bonus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.