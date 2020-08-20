JENNINGS: Two Wojicks taking the Tralf stage tonight

Bruce Wojick’s band is named “The Struggle,” and it captures what most musicians are dealing with these days, a struggle to find paying gigs, a struggle to stay safe while rehearsing and a struggle to pay the bills.
Bruce and his many bands have been a subject of this column more times than I can count, and it's rare that by mid-August I have not seen him or one his many incarnations perform live a few times over a summer.
The Struggle is my personal favorite, my wife is a huge fan of Klear and we both love the Strictly Hip and Bruce’s magical musical duo with Jamie Holka.
When Bruce and I get on the phone it usually winds up being a long conversation about music, and Monday night’s conversation was no different. We discussed early REO Speedwagon and how the band wasn’t the same after guitarist Gary Richrath left, and that “Mr. Jones” is not the best song on “August and Everything After,” the 1993 debut album by Counting Crows, even though it is the one everybody knows.
Eventually we shift gears, and Bruce says, “let’s get down to business.” The man has a special show to promote at The Tralf tonight. It’s a show that has been postponed twice already, and while The Struggle is the main act, Bruce and I spend our time talking about the opening act, a young blues band named 77 Stone.
Most headliners don’t have a huge stake in the success of an opening act, but the group’s drummer Vito not only shares a last name with Bruce, he is Bruce’s 16-year-old son. Vito Wojick has made guest appearances at Bruce’s shows, but this will be the first time Vito and his bandmates, Michael Delano and TJ Podsiadlo, will be playing their own set, including some original material they recently recorded.
“It started last summer when I received a call from Michael Delano’s mother, and she said she was looking for people to play with that were his own age. Ivy D’Amico (of D’Amico’s Music), who I have known all my life, had recommended Vito,” Bruce said.
Delano is only 17 years old but he has already garnered some recognition. Delano won the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Yellen Songwriting Competition in 2019 and was a 2020 International Blues Challenge Quarterfinalist in Memphis.
The group has already recorded a four-song EP at GCR Audio in Buffalo, the famed recording studio owned by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac.
“It was amazing for me to see Vito set up his drums in there because I spent so much time there when it was Trackmaster Studios in the '90s. We recorded most of the two best God’s Children albums there and some of the Klear stuff there. It all came full circle.”
When he was asked if he thought the band was ready to open a show at The Tralf, Bruce said, “I wouldn’t let them do it if they weren’t ready, and I have told them to always think big. I think most people will be coming to the show to see them, I joked with Vito that maybe I should be opening for them.”
There are many famous father and sons in the music business, including Bob and Jakob Dylan, Bob and Ziggy Marley, Hank Williams and Hank Williams Jr. and John and Jason Bonham. Sometimes it helps to have a parent in the business to guide or inspire their children.
As far as the future goes for 77 Stone, the three band members are at the beginning of their journey, and it will be fun to watch them grow and develop as musicians. And maybe someday Bruce will be opening for them, and I am sure he won’t mind at all.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
