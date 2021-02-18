JENNINGS: Who'll make the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

It’s that time of year when music writers and music fans debate the merits of the annual list of potential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. In spite of all its criticisms, legitimate and otherwise, one thing that can be said about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is that their list of nominees and inductees are always unpredictable and yet they are predictably controversial.
This year’s list includes Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.
Seven of the artists on the list of 2021 potential nominees have been nominated before, and no one knows if that is an advantage or disadvantage. Perhaps more importantly, seven of the nominees are women, or in the case of The Go-Go’s, women led. Two of them, Tina Turner and Carole King, are in line to be the second and third female artists inducted twice. Stevie Nicks was the first woman to achieve that honor last year when she was inducted as a solo artist. She's also inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac.
My annual attempt at guessing who the eventual inductees are has had mixed results. If there are two artists that are the best bet for this year’s class, it is the Foo Fighters and Tina Turner. The Foo Fighters are one of the most beloved bands over all genres, and Turner is so long overdue for induction as a solo artist, (she is in with her ex-husband Ike Turner) that the Rock Hall would lose even more credibility if they don’t right that wrong.
The rest of the list is less certain. Fela Kuti is an interesting addition, and I will be perfectly honest in that he is the only nominee on the list I had no clue who he was or his significance in recorded music. That may bode well for him, because the RRHOF is always looking to diversify its roster. Kuti, who died in 1997, is a pioneer of the Afrobeat genre.
Then there is the perplexing addition of Dionne Warwick. It should be noted that Warwick is one of the top-selling female recording artists of all time, and she has a loose connection to Rock and Roll music because she recorded a song with Elton John in 1987. Beyond that, it’s unclear how she fits in a museum for Rock and Roll artists, but then again, she may be more worthy than JAY-Z or LL Cool J, and one of those two will likely be inducted.
As for the most deserving based on the Rock Hall’s stated criteria, that an artist should have “influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock and roll,” The New York Dolls should have been in long ago.
I am definitely not on the list of RRHOF haters, in many ways I really enjoy the Rock Hall and I always take time to visit the place when I am in Cleveland. Many of my favorite artists are already inducted, and maybe this will be Todd Rundgren’s year, but I am not getting my hopes up.
Everyone has their list of “snubs’ and my biggest complaint is that artists like Styx, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and REO Speedwagon don’t seem to be on their radar, even though their music was very important to my generation.
As for my annual prediction, I am going to guess Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Devo, LL Cool J, Kate Bush, Mary J. Blige, and Carole King. The inductees will be announced in May, and then start listening to the complaining about the process all over again.
Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.
